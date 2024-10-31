Where to Celebrate Halloween in Jakarta: From Family Fun to Nightlife Thrills

Muhammad Rizki Imami
October 31, 2024 | 9:54 am
An actor dressed as a ghost poses in front of the haunted house attraction at the Horror Festival in BXC Mall, South Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2024). (ANTARA PHOTO/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
An actor dressed as a ghost poses in front of the haunted house attraction at the Horror Festival in BXC Mall, South Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2024). (ANTARA PHOTO/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. This year, Halloween celebrations in Jakarta are packed with events for all ages, offering thrills for adults and kids alike. From spooky parades to DJ-fueled dance parties, here are five places to celebrate Halloween 2024 in Jakarta:

1. Dunia Fantasi (Dufan)

Indonesia's largest amusement park, Dufan, brings Halloween magic to life with a parade of ghouls and ghosts in its "Magical Halloween" event. Visitors can enjoy costume parades, music, and free face painting every day from Oct. 7 to Oct. 31 starting at 1:00 p.m. Highlights include the "Mummy Mysteries" illusion cabaret, featuring Indonesia’s Got Talent 2022 semifinalist Rocky Oktori, held daily at the Indoor Stage Ice Age. This eerie adventure set inside a pyramid is suitable for thrill-seekers of all ages.

2. HW Group

Advertisement

HW Group, Indonesia’s largest entertainment company, is hosting Halloween-themed parties across its popular clubs. At W Superclub, “Horror Laboratory” brings a new spooky theme each week, from mad scientists to aliens. This party series runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 at Jalan Gatot Subroto, South Jakarta. Meanwhile, Golden Tiger transforms into a haunted forest with the theme “Forest Nightmare,” creating an immersive Halloween jungle at Jalan Kemang Raya, South Jakarta, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

3. Mantra

Located in Pantai Indah Kapuk, Mantra is hosting kid-friendly Halloween events featuring candy sharing, face painting, magic acts, bubble shows, and a costume runway show, all available from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3. For adults, the real thrill kicks in on Halloween night, Oct. 31, with DJ Lockdown taking the stage. Dress in your scariest costume and compete for a chance to win prizes worth hundreds of millions.

4. Scream or Dance Festival

Ancol Carnaval hosts the ultimate Halloween EDM experience, the "Scream or Dance Festival," on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024. Themed “The Undiscovered Universe,” this two-day festival brings big-name artists like Jonas Blue, Mahalini, Yellow Claw, Weird Genius, and Ms. Puiyi. 

5. Kuningan City Mall

Back with its signature Halloween Night Party, Kuningan City Mall invites families and friends to join in the fun on Thursday, Oct. 31. Activities start at 12:30 p.m. with a Trick or Treat event in collaboration with Youreka, where kids can collect candies from various mall tenants. Adults can join in from 7:00 p.m., taking on the Zombie Run obstacle course, followed by a Pound Fit Night Party. The event also features a costume contest.

