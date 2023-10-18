Whoosh High Speed Train Commences Operation, Tickets Sold at Rp 300,000 

Jakarta. Whoosh, Indonesia's first high-speed train running from Jakarta to Bandung, officially commenced its commercial operations on Wednesday.

The ticket price has been set at Rp 300,000 ($19), which includes the feeder train service to and from Bandung. However, for the month of October, passengers can enjoy a 50 percent discount.

Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi, the CEO of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), said that this discount coincides with the launch of the official Whoosh High-Speed Train app, in collaboration with Access by KAI and Livin by Mandiri apps.

"This promotion is aimed at supporting the government's program to reduce traffic congestion and pollution resulting from the high use of private vehicles on the roads," Dwiyana said on Tuesday.

Whoosh serves the round-trip routes of Halim in East Jakarta, Padalarang in West Java, and Tegalluar in West Java. Tickets for these journeys can be reserved through various means, including the website ticket.kcic.co.id, with reservations possible from seven days before departure up to 1 hour before the departure time. Payment for the tickets can be made through QR codes, e-wallets, credit cards, bank transfers, and retail outlets.

Another alternative is to purchase tickets through the automated ticket vending machines at the stations or via available counters. Following the commencement of paid operations, there are 14 high-speed train journeys per day, with seven departures from Halim Station and seven from Tegalluar Station.

Departure schedules from Halim Station are at 06:40 WIB, 08:45 WIB, 10:20 WIB, 13:00 WIB, 15:35 WIB, 17:35 WIB, and 18:50 WIB, while departures from Tegalluar Station are at the same times.

Passengers heading to Halim Station can access Halim Station through the LRT Jabodebek, online or private transportation via DI Panjaitan Street, and Transjakarta with the Halim-Cawang route.

To reach Padalarang Station, passengers can use the Padalarang Toll Gate, Panaris Street, feeder trains, and commuter services. For those traveling to Tegalluar Station, it can be accessed through the toll exit at Km 149 towards Cileunyi in West Java, Damri from Soekarno Hatta Airport, shuttle buses from Summarecon Mall, and online transportation options from Cimekar Station.

Eva Chairunisa, General Manager (GM) of Corporate Secretary at Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), stated that 1,600 seats were sold.

"We informed the public on October 14th that they could start booking Whoosh high-speed train tickets," said Eva on Monday.

"In total, since October 14th until today, there have been about 1,600 people who have made transactions for dates from October 18th to 23rd," she said.

Gifari, 27, a passenger, considered that the Rp 150,000 ticket price for a one-way trip was still affordable.

"Yes, if the price is Rp 150.000, it's really cheap. But if it's Rp. 300,000, it might be too expensive for some people," he said

Yuri, another passenger, admitted that he did not know about the Rp 150.000 promotion ticket, but he said it would not matter even if the train ticket price was Rp 300,000.

"I bought it for IDR 300,000, so I don't know where the promotion is," he added.

