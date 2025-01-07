Whoosh Tickets Available with 20% Discount for Group Bookings

Antara
January 7, 2025
Whoosh high-speed train prepares to depart at the Halim station in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hreeloita Dharma Shanti)
Jakarta. The consortium of Indonesia-China High-Speed Train (KCIC) offered discounts of up to 20 percent for trips with Whoosh in the premium economy class of the Jakarta-Bandung trips. This promotion is valid for group bookings with a minimum of 20 people.

Booking can be easily done through the Whoosh Group Reservation WhatsApp service at the number 08134000-2920 on business days. Applicants are required to provide travel details such as the date, route, time, and number of passengers.

"After checking availability, the KCIC team will arrange the seating for the group and, in parallel, the customer will need to submit the passenger data for the trip. For convenience, payments can be made via transfer or debit card at the Halim Station ticket counter," Eva Chairunisa, KCIC’s General Manager of Corporate Secretary, said on Tuesday.

Once ticket availability is confirmed, the KCIC team will arrange the group seating, and the customer must submit passenger data. Payments can be made through transfers or debit at the Halim Station counter. This service makes group travel easier with benefits such as hassle-free booking without queues, collective seating arrangements near each other, assistance from staff, and more affordable rates.

In 2024, this service has served more than 2,700 groups with a total of 220,000 passengers, mostly from companies, schools, government institutions, and the general public. KCIC hopes this promotion will be more widely utilized by the public, offering a more comfortable travel experience. 

"This 20 percent group ticket discount service is our commitment to providing a smooth, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience, especially for groups of passengers. We hope this program will be utilized by more people to experience the advantages of the Whoosh High-Speed Train," said Eva.

