Why Durian Is Loved, Hated, and Highly Prized

Ahmad Fauzan Akbar, Bambang Sugiharto, Kharisma Rizkika Rahmawati
December 26, 2024 | 3:13 pm
A man cuts durian in Palu, Central Sulawesi on July 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Basri Marzuki)
Jakarta. It's either you love it or you hate it; there is no in-between.

Durian, a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia, has a reputation for dividing opinions. British chef Jamie Oliver was initially repelled by its pungent aroma but found its taste surprisingly enjoyable. Conversely, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, during a visit to West Sumatra, likened durian's appearance to a human brain and dismissed its smell and flavor as unpleasant. Some people even compare the smell to that of wet socks.

Despite its polarizing nature, durian is a valuable commodity. Anna Lutfie, owner of Republic Durian Farm in Blitar, East Java, told Beritasatu.com, a single kilogram can fetch up to Rp 300,000 ($18.5). A seven-year-old tree can produce as many as 70 fruits annually.

Love it or hate it, durian (Durio zibethinus Murr) is celebrated as the “king of fruits” in countries like Indonesia and Thailand. It is commonly enjoyed raw but can enhance desserts like sticky rice, cakes, and ice cream. Its creamy texture and tropical sweetness make it a popular choice for smoothies and baked goods.

Nutritional Benefits of Durian
According to Health.com, it’s dense in nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and B vitamins, and is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that benefit overall health.

  • Digestive Health: With over 9 grams of fiber per cup, durian supports gut health, helps prevent constipation, and fosters a balanced gut microbiome.
  • Heart Health: High in monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and potassium, durian aids in cholesterol regulation and blood pressure control.
  • Weight Management: Fiber promotes satiety, which can assist in maintaining a healthy weight.
  • Disease Protection: Antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids in durian may lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Brain Health: Vitamin C supports cognitive function, with studies linking it to improved memory, focus, and decision-making.

Nutrition Profile

A one-cup serving of durian contains:

  • Calories: 357
  • Fiber: 9.23 g (33% DV)
  • Potassium: 1,060 mg (23% DV)
  • Vitamin C: 47.9 mg (53% DV)
  • Folate: 87.5 mcg (22% DV)

Durian also provides magnesium, B6, and copper, which contribute to various bodily functions, including heart health and immune support.

Risks and Considerations

While safe for most, durian's high potassium content may pose risks to individuals with kidney conditions. It is also rich in carbohydrates, making it unsuitable for low-carb diets. High fiber intake may lead to bloating or gas for those unaccustomed to it.
 

