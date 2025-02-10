Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?

Associated Press
February 10, 2025 | 11:04 pm
Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans. Taylor Swift’s second consecutive Super Bowl appearance didn’t end with a celebratory moment. Instead, the pop superstar faced boos from a pro-Eagles crowd as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of a historic third straight Lombardi Trophy, losing 40-22 to Philadelphia at the Superdome on Sunday.

Last year, Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in Las Vegas, a night of joy capped by red and gold confetti. But this year, the mood was starkly different as the Eagles dominated, and even Swift found herself on the receiving end of the crowd's disdain.

Swift, shown on the stadium videoboards alongside rapper Ice Spice during the first quarter, was met with boos. She responded with a side-eye glance and a wrinkled nose, seemingly acknowledging the unfriendly reaction. By the game’s second half, with the Chiefs trailing, cameras avoided her entirely.

Criticism of Swift's frequent appearances during NFL broadcasts has grown among some fans, and the Chiefs themselves have become a polarizing team, much like the Tom Brady-era Patriots. The boos underscored the shifting public sentiment toward the pop star and the Chiefs’ dominance.

Advertisement

After the game, former President Donald Trump weighed in with a jab at Swift. "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he posted on social media. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Swift and Kelce became a high-profile couple early last season after Kelce invited her to watch him play against the Bears. Their relationship blossomed, but Sunday marked a rare loss for the Chiefs with Swift in attendance.

Kelce, 35, addressed the team's disappointing performance. "We haven't played that bad all year. You don't lose like that without everything going bad," he said.

Kelce’s future in the NFL is now uncertain. The four-time All-Pro tight end has hinted at retirement, and some within the Chiefs organization are preparing for the possibility. If he steps away, his Hall of Fame-worthy career will leave a lasting legacy, but he has already laid the groundwork for life after football, with ventures including a podcast, hosting gigs, and acting.

"I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own," said Patrick Mahomes, Kelce’s teammate and close friend. "He knows he has a lot of football left in him, but it’s up to him if he wants to grind through another season. He’s already done enough to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

For now, the Chiefs and Swift face uncertain futures, both on and off the field.

