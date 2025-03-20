World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia

Surya Lesmana
March 20, 2025 | 1:55 pm
SHARE
Crowds gather to select takjil, or iftar meals, at the Bendungan Hilir Ramadan Takjil Market in Jakarta on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Benhil Takjil Market is a popular destination during Ramadan for those looking for a variety of iftar dishes. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).
Crowds gather to select takjil, or iftar meals, at the Bendungan Hilir Ramadan Takjil Market in Jakarta on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Benhil Takjil Market is a popular destination during Ramadan for those looking for a variety of iftar dishes. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. Indonesia ranked 83rd in the 2025 World Happiness Report released Thursday by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN), trailing several Southeast Asian nations, including Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The rankings are based on data from the Gallup World Poll, which surveys over 140 countries. Respondents assess their quality of life based on factors such as GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support, and perceptions of corruption.

Indonesia ranked first globally in generosity but placed 124th in corruption perception.

Singapore emerged as the happiest country in Southeast Asia, securing the 34th spot globally. Vietnam followed at 46th, its highest ranking ever, up from 54th in 2024. Thailand ranked 49th, while the Philippines and Malaysia placed 57th and 64th, respectively.

Advertisement

Globally, the ten happiest countries in 2025 are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Norway, Israel, Luxembourg, and Mexico. Finland retained the top position for the seventh consecutive year.

The Nordic countries once again dominated the top rankings, with the report attributing their strong social trust and cohesion as key factors. “Our annual happiness ranking is, once again, led by Nordic countries, with Finland still first among them. The Nordic countries also rank among the top places for the expected and actual return of lost wallets,” the report stated.

The lost wallet study highlighted the gap between people's expectations and actual benevolence in society, indicating that pessimism about others’ goodwill negatively impacts overall life satisfaction.

"People are much too pessimistic about the benevolence of others. For example, when wallets were dropped in the street by researchers, the proportion of returned wallets was far higher than people expected. This is hugely encouraging," the report stated.

The report also noted a decline in happiness across many Western industrialized nations compared to 2005–2010. The United States, Switzerland, and Canada recorded some of the steepest drops, placing them among the 15 biggest global losers in happiness rankings.

The United States fell to 24th, its lowest ranking since the report’s inception. A key factor cited was the rise in social isolation, with a 53 percent increase in individuals eating alone over the past two decades, contributing to loneliness and weakening social cohesion.

The United Kingdom ranked 23rd, its lowest since 2017, while Canada placed 18th after a decade-long decline in happiness.

At the bottom of the rankings, Afghanistan (147th), Sierra Leone (146th), and Lebanon (145th) remained the least happy countries, grappling with prolonged conflict, extreme poverty, and political instability.

Tags:
#Social
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
Lifestyle 55 minutes ago

World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia

 Indonesia ranks 83rd in the 2025 World Happiness Report, trailing regional peers. Singapore leads Southeast Asia at 34th globally.
Gerindra's Budisatrio Explains TNI Law Revision Amid Fears of New Order Revival
News 2 hours ago

Gerindra's Budisatrio Explains TNI Law Revision Amid Fears of New Order Revival

 Critics fear the changes could blur civilian-military boundaries and a revival of the authoritarian New Order era.
Government Aims for 1 Million Tons of Rice from Central Kalimantan Expansion
News 3 hours ago

Government Aims for 1 Million Tons of Rice from Central Kalimantan Expansion

 Indonesia plans to expand rice fields by 75,000 hectares in Central Kalimantan, aiming for 1 million tons of rice to boost food security.
Eid Travels to Peak on March 28-30, Police Says
News 4 hours ago

Eid Travels to Peak on March 28-30, Police Says

 The police will also deploy teams to ensure smooth traffic and safety when people visit their hometowns during Eid.
DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts
News 4 hours ago

DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts

 The DPR passed the revised TNI law, expanding active-duty roles in civilian posts and raising retirement age, sparking debate.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
4
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
5
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED