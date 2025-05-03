World’s Oldest Living Person, 115-Year-Old Briton, Says 'Never Argue' Is Her Secret to Longevity

Associated Press
May 3, 2025 | 8:49 am
This undated handout provided by Hallmark Care Homes shows Ethel Caterham, who on Friday, May 2, 2025 is now the world's oldest woman according to LongeviQuest. (Hallmark Care Homes via AP)
London. For Ethel Caterham, the key to a long life -- and in her case, a very long one -- is simple: never argue.

Caterham, 115, has been recognized as the world’s oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group, following the death of 116-year-old Brazilian nun and teacher Sister Inah Canabarro on Wednesday.

“Never argue with anyone. I listen, and I do what I like,” Caterham said from her nursing home in Surrey, southwest of London, when asked about the secret to her longevity.

Born on Aug. 21, 1909, in the village of Shipton Bellinger in southern England, Caterham was the second youngest of eight siblings. She was born five years before the outbreak of World War I.

A lifelong traveler, Caterham journeyed to India in 1927 at the age of 18 to work as a nanny for a British family. She stayed there for three years before returning to England.

In 1931, she met her husband, Norman, a major in the British Army, at a dinner party. The couple was later stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar, according to the GRG. They had two daughters and eventually settled in the U.K. Norman passed away in 1976.

Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home in Camberley, where Caterham resides, shared photos Thursday on Facebook showing her cutting a cake and wearing a sparkling "115" tiara.

“Huge congratulations to Lakeview resident Ethel on becoming the oldest person in the world! What an incredible milestone and a true testament to a life well lived,” the care home said in a statement. “Your strength, spirit, and wisdom are an inspiration to us all. Here's to celebrating your remarkable journey!”

The record for the oldest person ever is held by Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years and 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.

