Yogyakarta Becomes Next Stop for Semesta Berpesta Music Festival

Jakarta. Yogyakarta becomes the next stop for music festival Semesta Berpesta with a line-up of artists known for their love songs.

Soloists Rizky Febian and Raisa are coming to Yogyakarta this weekend. Yovie & Nuno as well as Kahitna are also ready to serenade the Semesta Berpesta Yogyakarta festival-goers. Other artists ready to play in this event include Tri Suaka, Nabila Taqqiyah, Wawes, and Ngatmombilung.

“Yogyakarta becomes our sixth stop. We have met thousands of people in our previous stops. Yogyakartans’ enthusiasm is soaring high,” Tomi Defantri, the chief executive officer of RAM Entertainment, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“See you on August 5-6!” Tomi said, while also inviting fashion and culinary enthusiasts to join the event.

Advertisement

The two-day music festival will take place in the Sapta Marga Yonif 403 grounds in Kaliurang, Yogyakarta. Tickets are available on ticketing platforms Goers, Tiket.com, and Loket.com. Presale price starts at Rp 100,000 (around $6) for a one-day pass and Rp 175,000 for a two-day pass. Regular prices increase to Rp 150,000 (one-day pass) and Rp 250,000 (two-day pass).

Semesta Berpesta will also make stops at Surabaya, Solo, Karawang, Malang, Palembang, and Jakarta.

Read More: Padi Reborn Closes Semesta Berpesta Bandung

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: