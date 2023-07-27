Thursday, July 27, 2023
YouTube Personality Under Fire after Claiming 7 Pet Tigers Died under His Watch

Winda Destiana Putri
July 26, 2023 | 11:29 pm
This undated photo taken from Alshad Ahmad's Instagram post shows him playing with a tiger cub,

Jakarta. Indonesian content creator and YouTube personality, Alshad Ahmad, faced a social media backlash after he shared news about the death of his pet tiger cub. 

Many users on Instagram responded with anger and harsh remarks following his post on Tuesday.

One user questioned how many pet tigers had died under his care, and his response further fueled condemnation. "There were seven in total - that we bred ourselves - including the mother tiger," Alshad wrote.

This shocking revelation triggered a wave of furious comments accusing him of "destroying the environment" and "violating wildlife laws." 

Advertisement

Some users accused him of sacrificing endangered and rare animals for the sake of "generating Adsense revenues" for his social media accounts.

Despite the public outrage, Alshad did not provide an explanation for the tigers' deaths, and he appeared unfazed by the criticism. He later posted another statement, stating that he would address the issue in a future YouTube post.

