Zero to Hero: Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters Set for Back-to-Back Jakarta Concerts

Jakarta. Jakarta is gearing up for a double dose of '90s rock nostalgia as Foo Fighters and The Smashing Pumpkins bring back-to-back concerts to the capital this October.

On October 2, the Foo Fighters will make their long-awaited return to Indonesia after nearly three decades. The band last played here in 1996, and now they’re back for Foo Fighters: Live in Jakarta 2025 at Carnaval Beach, Ancol. Fronted by rock heavyweight Dave Grohl, alongside Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee, the Foo Fighters are promising a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire Grammy-winning career.

“This is history in the making,” said Ravel Junardy, CEO of Ravel Entertainment, the local promoter bringing the band to Jakarta. “Foo Fighters are notoriously hard to book in Asia. So when they reached out to us, not the other way around, we knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

Ravel revealed that the Foo Fighters contacted him directly just a month before Green Day’s recent concert in February. “I got an email out of nowhere with ‘FF’ in the subject line. At first, I wasn’t sure if it was legit. But it was real. They wanted Jakarta, and they wanted it in October,” he recalled.

The Jakarta show comes as a surprise, especially since the band canceled their European tour dates. “They scrapped everything in Europe, then turned around and chose Jakarta. It’s a kind of miracle,” said Ravel. “We’re going all out, production, hospitality, everything.”

Tickets for the Foo Fighters show go on sale May 26 at www.foojkt.com, with prices ranging from Rp 1,788,555 ($109.5) to Rp 2,888,555, excluding taxes and fees.

Not to be outdone, The Smashing Pumpkins announced they’ll follow up the Foo Fighters with a headlining concert on October 3, also in Jakarta, as part of their Rock Invasion Tour 2025. The alternative rock legends broke the news via their official Instagram account this week, listing Jakarta alongside Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore on their Asia tour schedule.

This will mark The Smashing Pumpkins’ first return to Indonesia since their appearance at Java Rockin’ Land in 2010. Formed in Chicago in 1988, the band — led by Billy Corgan and longtime members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin — helped define the '90s alt-rock landscape with their genre-blending sound that mixed grunge, prog rock, and dream pop.

Their 1995 double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness remains a zeitgeist for millennials, having sold over four million copies and earning six Grammy nominations. Tracks like “1979,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” and “Tonight, Tonight” continue to dominate rock playlists worldwide.

Details on ticket prices and the local promoter for the Pumpkins' Jakarta stop are still under wraps.

