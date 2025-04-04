10 Bodies Recovered from East Java Landslide That Swept Away Two Cars

Didik Fibrianto
April 4, 2025 | 10:19 pm
Rescue workers recover a body from a landslide that swept two cars in Batu, East Java, Friday, April 3, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)
Rescue workers recover a body from a landslide that swept two cars in Batu, East Java, Friday, April 3, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)

Mojokerto. Rescue workers have recovered 10 bodies from a landslide that swept away two vehicles in the East Java town of Batu, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The victims, including three children, were traveling in a Toyota van and a Daihatsu pickup truck when the landslide struck a rural road connecting Batu and neighboring Mojokerto Regency during heavy rain on Thursday morning.

According to police, both vehicles were dragged into a ravine by the force of the landslide, resulting in the fatalities.

One body was recovered from the debris on Thursday, while the remaining nine were found early Friday morning.

The Mojokerto Police identified the victims as members of two separate families from Sidoarjo and Mojokerto. The victims are:

  1. Masjid Zatmo Setio, 31, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  2. Rani Anggraeni, 28, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  3. Syahrul Nugroho Rangga Setiawan, 6, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  4. Putri Qiana Ramadhani, 2, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  5. H. Wahyudi, 71, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  6. Hj. Jainah, 61, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  7. Saudah, 70, Kloposepuluh Village, Sukodono District, Sidoarjo
  8. Mikaila F.Z., 3, Jatijejer Village, Trawas District, Mojokerto
  9. Ahmad Fiki Muzaki, 28, Jatijejer Village, Trawas District, Mojokerto
  10. Fitria Handayani, 27, Jatijejer Village, Trawas District, Mojokerto

“The evacuation process has been completed, and all the bodies have been returned to their families for burial,” said Mojokerto Police Chief Adjunct Chief Commissioner Ihram Kustarto.

Muhammad Irfani, a relative of the passengers in the Toyota van, confirmed that the seven victims were members of a single family.

“They were heading to Batu to visit relatives for the Eid al-Fitr holiday,” Irfani said. “Their last contact was at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, when they told me they were on their way.”

10 Bodies Recovered from East Java Landslide That Swept Away Two Cars
