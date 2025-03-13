10 Indonesian Shuttlers Reach All England 2025 Round of 16

Jonatan Christie is hugged by his coach after defeating Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan in the semi-final of the Thomas Cup Finals held in Chengdu in Sichuan Province, China, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Jakarta.  A total of 10 Indonesian representatives have advanced to the Round of 16 at the All England 2025 and will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

The prestigious badminton tournament, classified as a BWF Super 1000 event, features top international players.

Indonesia's contingent in the Round of 16 consists of one men's singles player, two women's singles players, four men's doubles pairs, two women's doubles pairs, and one mixed doubles pair. The matches will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Jakarta time).

In the men's singles, Jonatan Christie is Indonesia’s sole representative. Meanwhile, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and Putri Kusuma Wardani have advanced in the women's singles.

Four Indonesian pairs will compete in the men's doubles category:

  • Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, the defending champions.
  • Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Martin.
  • Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana.
  • Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

In the women's doubles, two Indonesian pairs have reached the Round of 16:

  • Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi.
  • Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

In the mixed doubles, Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja represent Indonesia.

Match Schedule – Round of 16:

Men's Singles

  • Jonatan Christie vs. Lakshya Sen (India)

Women's Singles

  • Gregoria Mariska Tunjung vs. Sim Yu-jin (South Korea)
  • Putri Kusuma Wardani vs. Chen Yu Fei (China)

Men's Doubles

  • Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Daniel Martin vs. Leo Rolly Carnando/Bagas Maulana
  • Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani vs. Huang Di/Liu Yang (China)
  • Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto vs. Kang Min-hyuk/Ki Dong-ju (South Korea)

Women's Doubles

  • Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi vs. Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (Japan)
  • Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti vs. Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia)

Mixed Doubles

  • Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja vs. Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund (Denmark)

