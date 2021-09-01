100 Million Indonesians Have Had at Least One Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

A man reacts as he receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. More than 100 million Indonesian citizens have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began on January 13, according to Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

Figures from the ministry’s vaccination dashboard show that 100,189,038 citizens are partially vaccinated, representing 48.11 percent of the target population.

Of that amount, 57.5 million are already fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of administered doses to 157.7 million.

The country received 2 million Pfizer doses on Sunday that according to a Health Ministry spokeswoman will be distributed immediately to at least 12 provinces.

Overall, Indonesia has received 280.5 million Covid vaccines, including half-finished vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech, under government purchases or bilateral and multilateral donations.

On another positive note, the daily number of new cases has fallen below the 1,000 mark in the past few days, including an additional 894 cases in the past 24 hours to take the country’s total to 4.2 million.

A further 39 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the one-day period, the lowest daily death toll since July 25 of last year. The country has recorded 142,651 deaths since the pandemic began.

The total number of active cases stands at 24,430.

