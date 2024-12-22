11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

Chandra Adi Nurwidya
May 7, 2025 | 3:04 pm
SHARE
This photo provided by the SAR Team shows rescue workers and firefighters work at the scene of a traffic accident where a dump truck collided with a passenger van in Purworejo, Central Java, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Handout)
This photo provided by the SAR Team shows rescue workers and firefighters work at the scene of a traffic accident where a dump truck collided with a passenger van in Purworejo, Central Java, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Handout)

Purworejo, Central Java. Eleven people were killed and six others injured after a dump truck carrying sand lost its brakes and crashed into a passenger van in Bener District, Purworejo Regency, on Wednesday.

The deadly accident occurred around 11 a.m. on a road connecting Purworejo and Magelang, in Kalijambe Village. According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were all residents of Mendut District in Magelang.

Among the injured were the dump truck driver and a local homeowner near the crash site. Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Both vehicles were traveling from Magelang toward Purworejo when the truck reportedly experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. The truck slammed into the back of the van, forcing both vehicles to overturn.

Advertisement
Read More:
Overloaded Trucks Endanger Lives and Drain Rp 43 Trillion from State Infrastructure

As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, examining the condition of the truck, and taking statements from witnesses.

Read More:
8 Dead After Truck Slams into Vehicles at Bogor Tollgate

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java
News 45 minutes ago

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

 As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage.
Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta
News Mar 30, 2025 | 3:48 am

Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta

 According to witnesses, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 struck the stationary truck on the roadside, killing both drivers instantly.
37 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
News Dec 22, 2024 | 12:12 am

37 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil

 Witnesses told rescue teams that the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck.

The Latest

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java
News 45 minutes ago

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

 As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage.
Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope
News 1 hours ago

Cardinals to Begin Solemn and Secret Voting Ritual to Elect New Pope

 Assuming no winner is found, the Vatican said black smoke could be expected out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m. local time.
Ahmad Dhani Ordered to Apologize for Mocking Naturalized Players, Insulting Musician
News 2 hours ago

Ahmad Dhani Ordered to Apologize for Mocking Naturalized Players, Insulting Musician

 Dhani, who turns 53 later this month, has been no stranger to controversy since entering politics.
Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

 Prabowo takes Bill Gates to a local elementary school to show his signature free meal program.
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

 Danantara plans to allocate up to 2.5 percent of its divident payout ratio to this philantropic arm.
News Index

Most Popular

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
1
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
2
ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War
3
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
4
New Law Limits KPK’s Authority to Probe Corruption in State-Owned Enterprises
5
Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED