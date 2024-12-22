11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

Purworejo, Central Java. Eleven people were killed and six others injured after a dump truck carrying sand lost its brakes and crashed into a passenger van in Bener District, Purworejo Regency, on Wednesday.

The deadly accident occurred around 11 a.m. on a road connecting Purworejo and Magelang, in Kalijambe Village. According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were all residents of Mendut District in Magelang.

Among the injured were the dump truck driver and a local homeowner near the crash site. Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Both vehicles were traveling from Magelang toward Purworejo when the truck reportedly experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. The truck slammed into the back of the van, forcing both vehicles to overturn.

As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, examining the condition of the truck, and taking statements from witnesses.

