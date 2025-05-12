11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java

Garut, West Java. A controlled explosion intended to safely dispose of expired Indonesian Army munitions turned deadly on Monday morning, reportedly killing at least 11 people in the West Java town of Garut.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Sagara, Cibalong District, during a routine procedure to destroy old military-grade explosives.

Eyewitnesses described a series of powerful blasts that shook the surrounding area. The victims were rushed to Pameungpeuk Regional Hospital, though many were already confirmed dead upon arrival.

Ela Suhela, a local resident who lost a relative in the incident, said at least 13 people were affected by the explosions.

According to Ela, some villagers had moved too close to the disposal site despite repeated warnings from military personnel to maintain a safe distance. Other witnesses claimed that several soldiers were among the casualties.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the cause of the fatalities or the identities of the victims.

