11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java

Elan Suherlan
May 12, 2025 | 2:54 pm
SHARE
FILE - A member of the National Police's bomb disposal team approach a suspicious bag on Jalan Kartini, Depok, West Java on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
FILE - A member of the National Police's bomb disposal team approach a suspicious bag on Jalan Kartini, Depok, West Java on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Garut, West Java. A controlled explosion intended to safely dispose of expired Indonesian Army munitions turned deadly on Monday morning, reportedly killing at least 11 people in the West Java town of Garut.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Sagara, Cibalong District, during a routine procedure to destroy old military-grade explosives.

Eyewitnesses described a series of powerful blasts that shook the surrounding area. The victims were rushed to Pameungpeuk Regional Hospital, though many were already confirmed dead upon arrival.

Ela Suhela, a local resident who lost a relative in the incident, said at least 13 people were affected by the explosions.

Advertisement

According to Ela, some villagers had moved too close to the disposal site despite repeated warnings from military personnel to maintain a safe distance. Other witnesses claimed that several soldiers were among the casualties.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the cause of the fatalities or the identities of the victims.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java
News 2 hours ago

11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java

 Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the cause of the fatalities or the identities of the victims.

The Latest

US Agrees to Drop Its 145% Tariff Rate on China to 30%
Business 1 hours ago

US Agrees to Drop Its 145% Tariff Rate on China to 30%

 China agreed to lower its rate on US goods by the same amount to 10 percent.
11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java
News 2 hours ago

11 Killed During Army’s Controlled Explosion of Expired Munitions in West Java

 Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the cause of the fatalities or the identities of the victims.
Ex-Indonesian Marine Faces Loss of Citizenship After Joining Russian Army in Ukraine War
News 2 hours ago

Ex-Indonesian Marine Faces Loss of Citizenship After Joining Russian Army in Ukraine War

 Under the Indonesian Constitution, serving in a foreign military is grounds for the automatic revocation of citizenship.
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs

 The USTR has cited Indonesia’s local content regulations as a trade barrier that prompted the reciprocal tariffs.
Detained Ex-President Duterte Runs for Mayor 
News 6 hours ago

Detained Ex-President Duterte Runs for Mayor 

 Duterte is widely expected to win as Davao mayor, a position he held for over two decades before becoming president.
News Index

Most Popular

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
1
Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
2
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
3
Bali Governor Rejects Gangster-Linked Group GRIB Jaya: 'No Place for Thugs'
4
Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
5
India, Pakistan Hint at De-escalation After Missile Strikes
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED