110 Million People Predicted to Travel During 2024 Christmas and New Year Holidays

Yustinus Paat
December 4, 2024 | 2:52 pm
Dozens of travelers left their cars and had to walk to the Ngurah Rai International Airport as traffic congestion peaked on Friday, Dec. 29,2023. (Photo from Jasa Marga)
Jakarta. Approximately 110.67 million people are expected to travel during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holiday season, according to Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi.

The estimate comes from a survey conducted by the Transportation Ministry in collaboration with Statistics Indonesia (BPS) between October 23 and 30, 2024, to assess public travel intentions for the year-end holidays.

"The potential movement of people during this period is approximately 110.67 million. This includes 45.28 percent, or 55.86 million, traveling between provinces, and 19.46 percent, or 54.81 million, traveling within their respective provinces," Dudy said during a meeting with Commission V of the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Travel is expected to occur over 22 days, spanning December 18, 2024, to January 8, 2025. The survey projects that 12.90 million people (11.66 percent) will travel during Christmas, while 50.12 million people (45.28 percent) will travel during New Year’s. An estimated 47.65 million people (43.06 percent) are expected to travel during the overall holiday period.

Private vehicles will likely dominate travel, with 59.52 million people (53.78 percent) opting for personal cars (39.2 million) and motorcycles (19.6 million). Public transportation options are predicted to accommodate the remaining travelers, with buses serving 6.54 million passengers, intercity trains 3.44 million, airplanes 4.14 million, ferries 3.40 million, and sea vessels 2.38 million.

Dudy urged stakeholders to prepare for potential challenges, including adverse weather conditions and hydrometeorological disasters.

"Excessive rainfall and potential hydrometeorological disasters during the holiday season need to be anticipated. I encourage all stakeholders to consistently coordinate with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to ensure smooth transportation operations," he said.

He also stressed the importance of ramp checks and routine inspections to ensure the safety of transportation modes.

"I hope all stakeholders continue to enhance periodic supervision, particularly inspections of vehicles operating during this period," Dudy concluded.

