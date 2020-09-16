1,100 Patients Recover from Omicron, Indonesia Reports

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Omicron tally has reached 2,980 cases as of Wednesday, but 1,100 patients have recovered from the said Covid-19 variant, according to the Health Ministry.

“According to our data, 1,100 Omicron-infected patients have recovered,” Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the ministry’s Covid-19 vaccination spokeswoman, told Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com on Wednesday.

Of the 2,980 Omicron patients, 1,602 had recent international travel history. The government classified 1,093 Omicron cases as local transmission.

Nadia added, “285 cases are under epidemiologic investigation.”

In response to Omicron, the government is ramping up its testing, tracing, and treatment, as well as the vaccination rollout. Other strategies against this Covid-19 variant include adherence to health protocols, as well as mobility restriction.

“We should continue to remain disciplined in following the health protocols, especially given that 80 percent of the Omicron cases are asymptomatic,” Nadia said.

Indonesia added 16,021 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday noon, bringing the total confirmed infections to 4,369,391. There are currently 81,349 active cases in Indonesia. About 12,121 people are suspected of having Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry.