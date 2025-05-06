12 Dead as ALS Bus Overturns on Steep Road in W. Sumatra

Padang, West Sumatra. At least 12 people were killed and 25 injured after a passenger bus overturned on a steep downhill road near the Bukit Surungan Terminal on Tuesday.

The Antar Lintas Sumatra (ALS) bus, en route from Medan to Bekasi via Padang, reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a slope, causing the vehicle to lose control and flip over.

“The suspected cause of the accident is brake failure while the bus was going downhill in the Bukit Surungan area,” said Inspector Indra, head of the Padang Panjang Police's Traffic Patrol Unit. The bus, registered under license plate B 7512 FGA, was carrying over 30 passengers at the time of the crash.

Read More: Rescue Workers Recover 14 Bodies from Riau River After Truck Accident

Advertisement

Emergency responders --including personnel from the police, Search and Rescue (SAR), fire department, and disaster management agencies-- were immediately dispatched to the scene. The injured were evacuated to nearby medical facilities, including the Padang Panjang Regional Hospital, Yarsi Hospital, and local community health centers.

The site of the crash is part of a notoriously dangerous route in West Sumatra, where accidents caused by mechanical failures are not uncommon due to the steep terrain and sharp turns.

Authorities have detained the bus driver and conductor for questioning. Both have undergone urine tests as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) post has been established at the Padang Panjang Regional Hospital to help identify the deceased.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash while also reviewing the vehicle’s maintenance records and driver logs.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: