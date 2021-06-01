12 Million Astrazeneca Vaccine Doses Arrive in Indonesia

A health worker shows an Astrazeneca vaccine during a mass vaccination at Cipayung, East Jakarta on June 2, 2021. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia earlier this week welcomed 12 million doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, which the country had procured through a direct purchase mechanism.

On Monday, about 6,683,500 Astrazeneca doses landed in Indonesia. The remaining 5,787,400 Astrazeneca doses arrived on Tuesday night.

“We will immediately deliver these vaccines to the areas in need,” Communication and Information Technology Minister Johnny G Plate said in a statement on Tuesday.

Government data shows, as of Tuesday, Indonesia has administered the first coronavirus vaccine dose to 157,804,805 people. About 111,565,302 people have gotten their second vaccine dose. As many as 1,284,589 people have already gotten their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Indonesia has set the target of vaccinating 208.2 million people to reach herd immunity.

The recent vaccine arrival coincided with Indonesia's announcement of its first locally transmitted Omicron Covid-19 case.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that a 37-year-old man from Medan with no recent history of overseas travel has contracted the Omicron variant. The man tested positive for Covid-19 during his visit to Jakarta. The patient is currently undergoing isolation at the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Disease Hospital in North Jakarta.