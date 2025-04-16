137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java

Joko Laksono
April 16, 2025 | 1:20 pm
One of the victims of the mass food poisoning incident in Klaten, April 16, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Joko Laksono)
Klaten, Central Java. As many as 137 residents of Karangturi Village in Central Java's Klaten Regency fell ill in a case of mass food poisoning following a community gathering and traditional wayang kulit (shadow puppet) performance over the weekend.

According to local authorities, 48 were hospitalized at multiple health facilities including Bagas Waras Regional General Hospital, Cakra Husada Hospital, Dr. Soeradji Tirtonegoro Hospital, Bhayangkara Hospital, and the Gantiwarno Community Health Center. One fatality has been reported.

The victims began showing symptoms --such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea-- on Sunday, a day after attending a post-Eid gathering in Karangturi Village. Food had been served at the Saturday night event, which also featured a shadow puppet performance.

Dr. Hanung Sasmito, Head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division at the Klaten Health Office, said the condition of the victims is still being closely monitored.

Advertisement

“Most patients are still experiencing digestive symptoms, though some have started to show improvement,” Hanung said on Wednesday. He added that some patients had been discharged, though exact figures are still being verified with each hospital.

The Central Java Health Office is currently conducting laboratory tests on food samples taken from the event to determine the cause of the poisoning.

#Health
