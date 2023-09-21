153 Chinese Nationals Deported from Batam over Romance Scam Allegations

Batam. Indonesian authorities, in collaboration with China's law enforcement agencies, on Wednesday deported 153 Chinese nationals using three chartered aircraft from Batam Island. The deportations are related to allegations of involvement in romance scams.

This action follows a recent crackdown on a romance scam ring involving Chinese nationals operating covertly in Batam and its surrounding areas.

Over the past month, a series of operations were conducted in coordination with Chinese authorities, leading to the arrest of 133 suspects in Batam and nearby islands. Additionally, 20 suspects were apprehended in the city of Singkawang, West Kalimantan, according to Inspector General Krishna Murti, the head of the National Police International Relations Division.

"We deported the suspects to face legal proceedings in their home country," Krishna said.

Romance scammers typically use fake identities on social media platforms to gain the trust of their victims before engaging in fraudulent activities.

To transport the suspects, three aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines arrived at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam. The deportation process was conducted under strict security measures and supervision by Chinese law enforcement officials.

Approximately 300 personnel from China were deployed to ensure the security of the deportees during the flight.

