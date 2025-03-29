158,351 Inmates Receive Special Remission for Nyepi and Eid 2025

Bogor. A total of 158,351 inmates and juvenile detainees across Indonesia have been granted remission in celebration of Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr 2025, the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry announced.

The official ceremony was led by Minister Agus Andrianto at Cibinong Class IIA Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Friday, with correctional facilities nationwide joining virtually.

According to Agus, 1,629 Hindu inmates received remission for Nyepi, with 20 among them granted immediate release. Meanwhile, during Eid, 156,312 Muslim inmates and juvenile detainees were granted remission, with 928 released immediately.

"As we approach Nyepi and Eid, eligible Hindu and Muslim inmates are granted remission as a recognition of their good behavior while serving their sentences," Agus said.

He said the remission was only granted to inmates who had demonstrated positive change and compliance with prison regulations.

"Essentially, they have shown good conduct throughout their incarceration, making them eligible for this special remission," he added.

