158,351 Inmates Receive Special Remission for Nyepi and Eid 2025

Saepul Jaenudin
March 29, 2025 | 11:58 am
SHARE
Illustration of inmates in correctional institutions. (Photo by Antara)
Illustration of inmates in correctional institutions. (Photo by Antara)

Bogor. A total of 158,351 inmates and juvenile detainees across Indonesia have been granted remission in celebration of Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr 2025, the Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry announced. 

The official ceremony was led by Minister Agus Andrianto at Cibinong Class IIA Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Friday, with correctional facilities nationwide joining virtually.

According to Agus, 1,629 Hindu inmates received remission for Nyepi, with 20 among them granted immediate release. Meanwhile, during Eid, 156,312 Muslim inmates and juvenile detainees were granted remission, with 928 released immediately.

"As we approach Nyepi and Eid, eligible Hindu and Muslim inmates are granted remission as a recognition of their good behavior while serving their sentences," Agus said.

Advertisement

He said the remission was only granted to inmates who had demonstrated positive change and compliance with prison regulations.

"Essentially, they have shown good conduct throughout their incarceration, making them eligible for this special remission," he added.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Myanmar Earthquake Latest: Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered
News 48 minutes ago

Myanmar Earthquake Latest: Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered

 Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000 as rescue efforts continue amid aftershocks, civil war, and international aid response.
Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity

 Pet hotels in Indonesia see a surge in bookings as owners travel for Eid, offering premium care, playtime, and 24/7 monitoring.
Government Expects Eid to Fall on March 31, But Some Muslims Celebrate Early
News 1 hours ago

Government Expects Eid to Fall on March 31, But Some Muslims Celebrate Early

 The government expects Eid al-Fitr to fall on Monday, March 31, but some Muslim communities have already observed the holiday on Saturday.
Fire, Effigies, and Silence: How Hindus in Indonesia Welcome Nyepi
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Fire, Effigies, and Silence: How Hindus in Indonesia Welcome Nyepi

 Hindus across Indonesia observe Nyepi with rituals, parades, and silence, culminating in the Tawur Agung ceremony at Prambanan Temple.
158,351 Inmates Receive Special Remission for Nyepi and Eid 2025
News 3 hours ago

158,351 Inmates Receive Special Remission for Nyepi and Eid 2025

 A total of 158,351 inmates and juvenile detainees across Indonesia have been granted remission in celebration of Nyepi and Eid
News Index

Most Popular

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
1
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
2
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
3
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED