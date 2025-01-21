16 Die in Central Java Landslide

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
January 21, 2025 | 7:20 pm
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim in a rain-triggered landslide in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Photo courtesy of BNPB)
Pekalongan. At least 16 people died after a landslide swept through homes and vehicles in Kasimpar Village, Pekalongan Regency, Central Java, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Rescue workers are still searching for victims buried by the landslide that occurred on Monday evening.

“The joint rescue team is still searching for other victims because we received reports of three people missing in the disaster,” said Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The landslide also injured 10 people and destroyed two bridges in the village, he added.

“Torrential rains triggered landslide and flashflood in the area,” Abdul said.

