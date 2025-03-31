16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson
Rome. Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday.
Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves. The cars’ internal video operates even when they are off.
An Associated Press reporter at the scene counted 16 burned cars.
Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk’s affiliation with the Trump administration. European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49 percent in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew.
The Latest
News 15 minutes ago
16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible ArsonTesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.
Business 3 hours ago
'Mudik' Drops in 2025: What Does It Say About the Economy?Lebaran 2025 homecoming drops 24 percent, raising concerns over economic slowdown, weaker consumer spending, and shifting travel habits.
Special Updates 4 hours ago
PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This YearThis program seeks to help people travel to their hometown safely during the Eid holidays.
News 4 hours ago
Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite CriticismLuhut urges Indonesians to criticize respectfully, responding to student protests against the military law that led to violent clashes.
News 7 hours ago
Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid GreetingsThe visit comes amid mounting public interest in a possible reconciliation between Prabowo and Megawati following the 2024 election.
Most Popular
1
Two Killed After Hyundai EV Crashes Into Parked Truck in West Jakarta
2
Garuda Passenger Caught Vaping in Business Class, Triggers Public Outcry
3
Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 as Resistance Movement Announces Ceasefire
4
Government Expects Eid to Fall on March 31, But Some Muslims Celebrate Early
5
Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island