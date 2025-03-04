16,000 Affected as Floodwaters Paralyzes Bekasi

Jakarta. Large-scale flooding has paralyzed Bekasi, West Java, after torrential rains and water overflow from upstream areas in Bogor submerged eight out of the city’s 12 districts. Government offices, public facilities, roads, and residential areas have been inundated, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

“Today, Bekasi is paralyzed,” Mayor Tri Adhianto said in an online coordination meeting with Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), and other regional agencies on Tuesday.

Floodwaters began rising on Monday night due to heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers, particularly along the Bekasi River, which merges with the Cikeas and Cileungsi Rivers. Mayor Tri said the current flood levels surpass those recorded in 2016 and 2020, with water depths reaching up to 8 meters in some areas.

The local government has been conducting evacuations since Monday night. As of Tuesday, no casualties have been reported, but the flood has affected approximately 16,000 people. Emergency shelters, medical aid stations, and public kitchens have been set up in every district to assist displaced residents.

Deputy Mayor Abdul Harris Bobihoe said rescue teams are still evacuating trapped residents. “The flood has impacted around 16,000 people, and evacuation efforts are ongoing. Around 100 people have already been moved to shelters,” he said while inspecting flooded areas in Pondok Gede Permai, Jatiasih.

Flooding from the overflowing Bekasi River inundates Grand Galaxy City in South Bekasi, West Java, on Tuesday morning (March 4, 2025). (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar Setiawan)

Elite Neighborhoods Submerged

Among the hardest-hit areas is Grand Galaxy City, an upscale residential and commercial district in South Bekasi, where water levels reached 1.5 meters. “This is worse than the 2020 flood, which only reached 90 centimeters,” said Wendi, a local resident.

The flooding has forced businesses and offices in the area to shut down. Several vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were submerged, and the strong currents even caused a boundary wall to collapse, further worsening the flooding in nearby neighborhoods.

Other affected residential complexes include Pondok Gede Permai, Duta Indah, Bumi Nasio, Vila Nusa Indah, Pondok Mitra Lestari, Kemang Pratama, Villa Taman Kartini, Taman Narogong Indah, and Taman Bougenville Fajar.

Floodwaters also inundated several hospitals, including Pinna Hospital in Tambun and Bekasi Regional Public Hospital (RSUD Bekasi), with water entering hospital corridors.

The flooding also disrupted major roadways, with Cipendawa Baru Road leading to Jatiasih submerged under nearly a meter of water. Motorists were forced to seek alternative routes, and many motorcycles stalled after attempting to drive through the flood.

Ahmad Yani Street, near the Islamic Center in Bekasi, was also severely affected, causing heavy traffic congestion stretching to the Summarecon area.

Meanwhile, Mega Bekasi Hypermall, one of the city’s largest shopping centers, was also flooded, triggering panic among shoppers and store owners. Videos circulating on social media platform X showed water rushing into the ground floor, allegedly due to a breached embankment. Shoppers scrambled to evacuate while vendors hurried to save their goods.

