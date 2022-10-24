NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

A woman is rescued from a burning ferry off East Nusa Tenggara on October 24, 2022. (Beritasatu photo)

177 Evacuated from Burning Ferry off East Nusa Tenggara

BY :ANTARA

OCTOBER 24, 2022

Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara. Rescue workers safely evacuated 177 passengers and crew members of a ferry that caught fire on Monday afternoon in the waters near East Nusa Tenggara.

The ferry was sailing to Alor District from Tanau Port in the provincial capital Kupang when the fire broke out. 

Local policemen said some of the passengers were rescued by the ferry’s lifeboats and taken to the nearby shore Tanjung Gemuk in Kupang.

“We have deployed boats belonging to fishermen along the coast of Naikliu to help authorities rescue and evacuate passengers from the burning Cantika 77 ferry," local government official Ambros Nenobais told Antara news agency.

Ambros said he has no knowledge about the total number of passengers on the ferry.
 

