17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia

Erfan Maruf
January 2, 2025 | 3:20 pm
A resident signs a white cloth during a symbolic action against sexual harassment. (ANTARA FOTO/Didik Suhartono)
A resident signs a white cloth during a symbolic action against sexual harassment. (ANTARA FOTO/Didik Suhartono)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur (KBRI) has confirmed that a 17-year-old girl, identified as PAF, from Sakti subdistrict, Pidie regency, Aceh, is suspected of being a victim of sexual abuse and human trafficking in Malaysia.

Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Indera Hermono, said the embassy rescued PAF on Dec. 31, 2024. Following her rescue, PAF provided testimony and received psychological assistance arranged by the embassy.

“Based on her account, there are indications of sexual harassment. We have provided psychological consultations to assist her,” Hermono said on Thursday.

PAF was allegedly raped by five men from Bangladesh, China, India, Malaysia, and Japan at a hotel in Malaysia.

The embassy is arranging PAF’s return to Aceh and has asked the Aceh Police to investigate the case as potential human trafficking.

“We have asked the Aceh Police to conduct a thorough investigation into those responsible for sending her, as there is evidence of document forgery that altered her name and age,” Hermono explained.

“This is clearly a human trafficking case, as her actual age is under the legal threshold. The use of falsified documents to make her appear older underscores this crime,” he concluded.

