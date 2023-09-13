19 Regional Governments and 2 Companies Awarded for Impactful Development Initiatives
Jakarta. After months of research to identify and commend regional governments for their impactful and inspiring initiatives in social and economic development, the award presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in Jakarta, with the presence of Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian.
The esteemed jury has selected 19 governments from among 548 regencies, municipalities, and provinces across the country as award winners in various categories.
Sumenep coastal regency on Madura Island received the top prize for its innovative maritime security app called "SiKapal," designed to enhance the safety of local fishermen. The app integrates global positioning systems and automatic identification systems into a device installed on fishing boats, enabling immediate search and rescue efforts in case of accidents.
The East Java provincial government was a double winner, recognized for its economic development initiative and outstanding provision of basic public services.
The Appreciation Gala was a collaborative effort between B-Universe Media Holdings, the Home Affairs Ministry, and the All-Indonesia Association of Regional Governments (Apkasi).
Minister Tito extended his appreciation to B-Universe for acknowledging the achievements of regional leaders, saying that such recognition will encourage other leaders to become more creative, innovative, and competitive in their respective regions.
"An event like this, which was preceded by careful, objective, and credible selection phases, will motivate regional leaders to compete with each other in achieving the best," Tito said in his opening remarks.
Enggartiasto Lukita, Executive Chairman of B-Universe, said the award winners were meticulously chosen by an independent jury composed of academics, professionals, and senior members of the bureaucracy. The selection process involved extensive research, interviews, on-site observations, and data collection.
"The jury made their judgments objectively based on predetermined parameters. Tonight, we express our appreciation to the winning local governments," Enggartiasto said.
As all provinces, cities, and regencies will face elections for their leaders next year, Enggartiasto emphasized that the Appreciation Gala offers a level playing field for all incumbents seeking re-election.
"We are in a ‘political year,’ and this event provides a positive campaign ground where candidates showcase their achievements rather than attacking rivals," the former trade minister said.
Several regencies have initiated inspiring programs. For instance, the North Minahasa Regency government regularly organizes tourist and music festivals, successfully attracting more visitors. The Kediri government introduced informal weekly meetings between officials and residents to discuss and jointly solve regional problems.
The Malang municipal government implemented an electronic system to provide health insurance for its residents.
Below are the award categories and the respective winners:
Regional Economic Development
Tangerang Regency Government
Ponorogo Regency Government
East Java Provincial Government
North Minahasa Regency Government
Batu Municipal Government
Sustainable Social Development
Surabaya Municipal Government
Kediri Regency Government
Kulonprogo Regency Government
Bondowoso Regency Government
Trenggalek Regency Government
Integrated Digital Transformation
Sumenep Regency Government
West Java Provincial Government
Depok Municipal Government
Gorontalo Regency Government
Malang Municipal Government
Top-Performing Partners of Regional Governments
Municipally-owned company Bumi Siak Pusako
Municipally-owned company Bank DKI
Most Valuable Basic Public Services
East Java Provincial Government
Surabaya Municipal Government
Banyuwangi Regency Government
Inspiring Regional Government Initiative (grand prize)
Sumenep Regency Government
