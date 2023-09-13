19 Regional Governments and 2 Companies Awarded for Impactful Development Initiatives

Jakarta. After months of research to identify and commend regional governments for their impactful and inspiring initiatives in social and economic development, the award presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in Jakarta, with the presence of Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian.

The esteemed jury has selected 19 governments from among 548 regencies, municipalities, and provinces across the country as award winners in various categories.

Sumenep coastal regency on Madura Island received the top prize for its innovative maritime security app called "SiKapal," designed to enhance the safety of local fishermen. The app integrates global positioning systems and automatic identification systems into a device installed on fishing boats, enabling immediate search and rescue efforts in case of accidents.

The East Java provincial government was a double winner, recognized for its economic development initiative and outstanding provision of basic public services.

The Appreciation Gala was a collaborative effort between B-Universe Media Holdings, the Home Affairs Ministry, and the All-Indonesia Association of Regional Governments (Apkasi).

Minister Tito extended his appreciation to B-Universe for acknowledging the achievements of regional leaders, saying that such recognition will encourage other leaders to become more creative, innovative, and competitive in their respective regions.

"An event like this, which was preceded by careful, objective, and credible selection phases, will motivate regional leaders to compete with each other in achieving the best," Tito said in his opening remarks.

Enggartiasto Lukita, Executive Chairman of B-Universe, said the award winners were meticulously chosen by an independent jury composed of academics, professionals, and senior members of the bureaucracy. The selection process involved extensive research, interviews, on-site observations, and data collection.

"The jury made their judgments objectively based on predetermined parameters. Tonight, we express our appreciation to the winning local governments," Enggartiasto said.

As all provinces, cities, and regencies will face elections for their leaders next year, Enggartiasto emphasized that the Appreciation Gala offers a level playing field for all incumbents seeking re-election.

"We are in a ‘political year,’ and this event provides a positive campaign ground where candidates showcase their achievements rather than attacking rivals," the former trade minister said.

Several regencies have initiated inspiring programs. For instance, the North Minahasa Regency government regularly organizes tourist and music festivals, successfully attracting more visitors. The Kediri government introduced informal weekly meetings between officials and residents to discuss and jointly solve regional problems.

The Malang municipal government implemented an electronic system to provide health insurance for its residents.

B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, second right, poses for a photo with the winners of the Inspiring Regional Government Award in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Below are the award categories and the respective winners:

Regional Economic Development

Tangerang Regency Government

Ponorogo Regency Government

East Java Provincial Government

North Minahasa Regency Government

Batu Municipal Government

Sustainable Social Development

Surabaya Municipal Government

Kediri Regency Government

Kulonprogo Regency Government

Bondowoso Regency Government

Trenggalek Regency Government

Integrated Digital Transformation

Sumenep Regency Government

West Java Provincial Government

Depok Municipal Government

Gorontalo Regency Government

Malang Municipal Government

Top-Performing Partners of Regional Governments

Municipally-owned company Bumi Siak Pusako

Municipally-owned company Bank DKI

Most Valuable Basic Public Services

East Java Provincial Government

Surabaya Municipal Government

Banyuwangi Regency Government

Inspiring Regional Government Initiative (grand prize)

Sumenep Regency Government

B-Universe is a Jakarta-based media group with major publications including BTV news broadcaster, the Jakarta Globe, BeritaSatu.com, business newspaper Investor Daily, market research magazine Investor. and business news website Investor.id.

