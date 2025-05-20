19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has uncovered shocking details in its ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of Papua’s gubernatorial operational funds between 2020 and 2022, including the suspected cash purchase of a private jet worth Rp 1.2 trillion (approximately $73 million).

According to KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo, the aircraft was allegedly bought using funds illicitly diverted from Papua’s public service improvement programs. The payment was reportedly made in cash, delivered in 19 suitcases flown directly from Papua.

“We are investigating the purchase of a private jet that is strongly suspected to have been funded with proceeds from corruption. The transaction was allegedly carried out entirely in cash,” Budi said on Monday.

The jet, believed to have been used for personal purposes by the individuals involved, is currently being traced overseas. The commission suspects the funds originated from state budget allocations intended for administrative services and the governor's operational expenses.

Advertisement

Read More: KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

KPK investigators have named Dius Enumbi (DE), the assistant treasurer to the Papua governor, as one of the primary suspects in the case. The late former governor, Lukas Enembe, is also implicated in the misappropriation, although criminal proceedings against him have ceased due to his passing.

“The investigation indicates that the embezzled money was funneled into purchasing the private jet, which is still located abroad,” Budi added.

The KPK is also examining other possible asset acquisitions made with the stolen funds. As part of its asset recovery efforts, the commission is questioning individuals allegedly involved in the laundering of the misappropriated money.

Among them is Willie Taruna (WT), a Jakarta-based money changer suspected of helping to channel the illicit funds. The interrogation aims to track the money trail and recover state losses.

Meanwhile, the KPK is considering a forced summons for Singapore-based businessman Gibbrael Isaak, who allegedly played a key role in facilitating the jet purchase. Isaak failed to appear for questioning last Thursday without providing a reason.

“If Mr. GI continues to ignore the summons, we may resort to a forced summons. His testimony is crucial to clarifying this case,” Budi said on Saturday.

Authorities have not revealed when Isaak will be summoned again.

“If that much money had been used to build schools, clinics, or hospitals, it could have had a huge impact on the people of Papua,” he said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: