19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 16, 2025 | 9:37 pm
SHARE
Former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, left, talks with his attorney during his corruption trial at the Central Jakarta District Court, Aug. 28, 2023. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)
Former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, left, talks with his attorney during his corruption trial at the Central Jakarta District Court, Aug. 28, 2023. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has uncovered shocking details in its ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of Papua’s gubernatorial operational funds between 2020 and 2022, including the suspected cash purchase of a private jet worth Rp 1.2 trillion (approximately $73 million).

According to KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo, the aircraft was allegedly bought using funds illicitly diverted from Papua’s public service improvement programs. The payment was reportedly made in cash, delivered in 19 suitcases flown directly from Papua.

“We are investigating the purchase of a private jet that is strongly suspected to have been funded with proceeds from corruption. The transaction was allegedly carried out entirely in cash,” Budi said on Monday.

The jet, believed to have been used for personal purposes by the individuals involved, is currently being traced overseas. The commission suspects the funds originated from state budget allocations intended for administrative services and the governor's operational expenses.

Advertisement
Read More:
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

KPK investigators have named Dius Enumbi (DE), the assistant treasurer to the Papua governor, as one of the primary suspects in the case. The late former governor, Lukas Enembe, is also implicated in the misappropriation, although criminal proceedings against him have ceased due to his passing.

“The investigation indicates that the embezzled money was funneled into purchasing the private jet, which is still located abroad,” Budi added.

The KPK is also examining other possible asset acquisitions made with the stolen funds. As part of its asset recovery efforts, the commission is questioning individuals allegedly involved in the laundering of the misappropriated money.

Among them is Willie Taruna (WT), a Jakarta-based money changer suspected of helping to channel the illicit funds. The interrogation aims to track the money trail and recover state losses.

Meanwhile, the KPK is considering a forced summons for Singapore-based businessman Gibbrael Isaak, who allegedly played a key role in facilitating the jet purchase. Isaak failed to appear for questioning last Thursday without providing a reason.

“If Mr. GI continues to ignore the summons, we may resort to a forced summons. His testimony is crucial to clarifying this case,” Budi said on Saturday.

Authorities have not revealed when Isaak will be summoned again.

“If that much money had been used to build schools, clinics, or hospitals, it could have had a huge impact on the people of Papua,” he said.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News 55 minutes ago

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
News Jun 14, 2025 | 1:59 pm

KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

 KPK may forcibly summon Singaporean tycoon Gibrael Isaak after he skipped questioning in a Rp 1.2t Papua graft case linked to a private jet.
KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up
News Jun 12, 2025 | 4:48 pm

KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

 KPK links Rp 1.2t Papua graft to private jet purchase, but RDG Airlines boss Gibbrael Isaak skips summons. Agency urges him to cooperate.
KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate
News Jun 11, 2025 | 10:08 am

KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

 The KPK will auction 81 seized assets online, including iPhones, luxury bags, cars, and property, starting June 11 at 10 a.m.
KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office
News Jun 9, 2025 | 4:58 pm

KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office

 KPK expands its $3.3 million graft probe, eyeing immigration officials over alleged extortion in Indonesia’s foreign worker permit process.
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
News Jun 7, 2025 | 1:27 pm

‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

 KPK reveals how Labor Ministry officials extorted Rp 53.7b from foreign worker applicants by stalling permits unless bribes were paid.
KPK: Bribery Case in Foreign Worker Permits Could Undermine Investment
News May 31, 2025 | 10:21 am

KPK: Bribery Case in Foreign Worker Permits Could Undermine Investment

 KPK warns Rp 53b bribery in foreign worker permits could hurt investment, expose Indonesia to unqualified labor, and damage governance.
KPK Investigates $3.3M Bribery Network in Foreign Worker Permit Case
News May 27, 2025 | 10:17 am

KPK Investigates $3.3M Bribery Network in Foreign Worker Permit Case

 KPK is probing a Rp53B extortion scheme at the Manpower Ministry tied to foreign worker permits, ongoing since 2019 with 8 suspects named.
“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful
News May 21, 2025 | 12:32 pm

“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful

 Yudi Purnomo warns of rising threats against KPK officers, urging protection as Prabowo acknowledges dangers in anti-graft fight.
Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry
News May 20, 2025 | 7:20 pm

Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

 Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry.

The Latest

France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns
News 34 minutes ago

France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns

 France erects black walls around Israeli booths at Paris Air Show to block offensive weapons displays, prompting strong protests from Israel
Trump Mobile Unveiled: $499 Gold Phone, $47 Plan, and MAGA Branding
Tech 45 minutes ago

Trump Mobile Unveiled: $499 Gold Phone, $47 Plan, and MAGA Branding

 Trump family unveils T1 Mobile: a $499 gold-colored phone and $47.45/month plan targeting Americans seeking “values-aligned” service.
19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News 55 minutes ago

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 3 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

 Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
3
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
4
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
5
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED