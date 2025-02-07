2 Undocumented Indonesians Caught in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Friday that two undocumented Indonesians got arrested in the US amid American President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Newly installed Trump has been ramping up raids to find undocumented migrants in major cities. Federal agents have arrested over 8,000 immigrants since Trump returned to power in late January. Two Indonesians were among those who got caught in these operations.

“An Indonesian known by the initials TRN got detained in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 29. We don’t have any info on how TRN got caught, but our diplomatic mission has already been in contact with them. TRN is healthy,” Judha told a press briefing in Jakarta.

The other arrested Indonesian has been on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE’s deportation list since 2009. During the time of the arrest, the person in question was making their mandatory annual check-in with ICE to report their current status. The arrest took place in New York on Jan. 28. Judha said: “So [the New York detainee] has long been on ICE’s list. This individual had already applied for asylum in the past, but their application got rejected.”

Both Indonesian citizens already have access to the necessary legal aid. TRN’s trial is set for next week. “Whether they can be freed or not, we will leave that to the legal process in the US,” Judha said.

The US is home to around 66,000 Indonesians, many of whom are working, according to Judha. The diplomat admitted that quite a significant number of Indonesian immigrants in the US were undocumented. He did not say the actual number of Indonesians living in the US without the proper documents.

“An ‘undocumented’ status means that they are violating the US’ immigration. … Our job here is to give [these undocumented individuals] legal assistance, including on providing consular access,” Judha told reporters.

“The best way for an Indonesian citizen to protect themselves when abroad is to comply with the existing regulations. So, don't take the undocumented status lightly,” Judha said.

