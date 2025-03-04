2.18 Million Vehicles Expected to Leave Greater Jakarta for Eid Holiday

Jakarta. Toll road operator Jasa Marga projects that approximately 2.18 million vehicles will leave the Greater Jakarta area during the 2025 Lebaran homecoming period.

The estimate is based on vehicle traffic data from four main toll gates managed by Jasa Marga: Cikupa Toll Gate (heading to Merak in Banten), Ciawi Toll Gate (heading to Puncak in West Java), as well as Cikampek Utama and Kalihurip Utama Toll Gates (heading to Trans Java and Bandung, West Java).

“The projected traffic volume leaving Jakarta, or what we commonly call the homecoming flow, through the four main toll gates during the Lebaran and Nyepi holiday period is expected to reach 2.18 million vehicles,” Jasa Marga President Director Subakti Syukur said during a press conference at the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry in Jakarta on Tuesday.

This projection represents a 1.1 percent increase compared to the number of vehicles recorded leaving the Greater Jakarta area during the previous year’s Lebaran period.

Advertisement

“The increase may seem small at 1.1 percent, but given the large base figure, it is still significant. This estimate also takes into account school holidays and the Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy for civil servants,” he explained.

Jasa Marga expects the peak of the homecoming traffic to occur three days before Eid, on March 28. On this day, traffic volume is predicted to reach approximately 232,000 vehicles.

“The peak of the Lebaran homecoming flow is expected to occur on Friday, March 28, or three days before Eid,” Subakti concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: