23-Year-Old Man Survives Tiger Attack in Siak, Riau

Effendi Rusli
November 28, 2024 | 3:39 pm
SHARE
A Sumatran tiger is captured using a metal cage trap in West Lampung regency, Lampung, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Triyono)
A Sumatran tiger is captured using a metal cage trap in West Lampung regency, Lampung, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Triyono)

Pekanbaru. A 23-year-old man was mauled by a tiger in Mekar Sari Hamlet, Sungai Tengah Village, Sabak Auh District, Siak Regency, Riau, on Wednesday night.

According to Siak Police Chief Asep Sudjarwadi, the victim, identified as Panji, suffered injuries to his head and hands after being attacked from behind by the tiger.

The incident occurred while Panji and eight friends were fishing in Sungai Rawa Village, Sungai Apit District.

"At the fishing spot, the tiger attacked the victim from behind, causing injuries to his head, right shoulder, and knees from bites and claw scratches," Asep said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Asep explained that one of Panji’s friends, Basori, witnessed the attack and heard the victim screaming for help. Upon seeing the group of friends approaching, the tiger fled the scene.

"The victim’s friends immediately took him to a clinic in Kampung Mengkapan Village for first aid," Asep added.

Panji was later transferred to Sungai Apit Community Health Center via ambulance.

"The victim is currently being treated at Sungai Apit Health Center, having received 89 stitches for injuries to his head, knees, and left palm," Asep concluded.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered and protected under Indonesian law, making it illegal to hunt or capture them. With fewer than 600 individuals remaining in the wild, the species is highly vulnerable to extinction.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

23-Year-Old Man Survives Tiger Attack in Siak, Riau
News 2 hours ago

23-Year-Old Man Survives Tiger Attack in Siak, Riau

  A 23-year-old man was mauled by a tiger in Siak Regency, Riau. He survived thanks to the help of his friends.
Government Debt Reaches $539.4b as of October 2024
Business 2 hours ago

Government Debt Reaches $539.4b as of October 2024

 Indonesia’s government debt reached Rp 8,560.36 trillion ($$539.4 billion) by the end of October 2024
ChatGPT Brings 'AI Jesus' to Life in Swiss Chapel
Tech 3 hours ago

ChatGPT Brings 'AI Jesus' to Life in Swiss Chapel

 An avatar of "Jesus", powered by ChatGPT, in a confessional answered visitors' questions on faith, morality, and modern woes,
Indonesia to Halt Salt Imports for Consumption Starting in 2025
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia to Halt Salt Imports for Consumption Starting in 2025

 Indonesia imported 2.8 million tons of salt in 2023, valued at Rp 1.35 trillion.
Ridwan Kamil Seeks Support from Dharma's Camp for Potential Jakarta Election Runoff
News 4 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Seeks Support from Dharma's Camp for Potential Jakarta Election Runoff

 Ridwan Kamil is courting Dharma Pongrekun's supporters to secure victory if the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election goes to a runoff.
News Index

Most Popular

US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
1
US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
2
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
3
Unilever Indonesia Signs $440 Million Deal to Sell Ice Cream Business to Magnum Ice Cream
4
Court Orders Pop Singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini to Re-do Their Marriage
5
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED