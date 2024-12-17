27 Foreign Nationals Face Deportation After Bekasi Immigration Raid

Rino Fajar Setiawan
May 20, 2025 | 8:19 pm
A total of 27 foreign nationals were arrested by Bekasi Immigration on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) for alleged visa violations, use of fake sponsors, and engaging in unauthorized activities. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar Setiawan)
A total of 27 foreign nationals were arrested by Bekasi Immigration on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) for alleged visa violations, use of fake sponsors, and engaging in unauthorized activities. (Beritasatu.com/Rino Fajar Setiawan)

Bekasi. Indonesian immigration authorities have detained 27 foreign nationals in Bekasi, West Java, over alleged immigration offenses, including overstaying, misuse of residence permits, and the use of fake sponsors.

The individuals --hailing from Nigeria, Cameroon, Pakistan, Syria, Algeria, and China-- are currently undergoing investigation and could face deportation, according to local immigration officials.

Iman Teguh Adianto, head of supervision and enforcement at the West Java Regional Office of the Directorate General of Immigration, said several of the foreigners attempted to flee during on-site inspections.

“Fourteen of them were using limited stay permits, and one had a permanent stay permit. Further investigation revealed that the sponsors or guarantor companies of these 15 individuals were allegedly fictitious,” Iman said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Another ten foreign nationals were found to be engaging in activities that violated the terms of their residence permits, while two Nigerian nationals had overstayed their visas, a clear administrative breach under Indonesian immigration law.

Iman stated that the authorities would enforce applicable legal measures, including administrative sanctions and, where sufficient evidence is found, criminal investigation under Articles 122 or 123 of Indonesia’s Immigration Law.

“If proven to have committed administrative violations under Article 78, paragraph 3, the individuals will be subject to deportation and blacklisting,” Iman added.

SHARE

