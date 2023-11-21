Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats

Ikmal Fauzan Hanif
November 21, 2023 | 7:48 pm
SHARE
Workers pile up half-finished ballot boxes for the 2024 general elections at the General Election Commission (KPU) branch office in Serang, Banten province, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Asep Fathulrahman)
Workers pile up half-finished ballot boxes for the 2024 general elections at the General Election Commission (KPU) branch office in Serang, Banten province, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Asep Fathulrahman)

Jakarta. At least 27 former corruption inmates have secured candidacy for House of Representatives members in the 2024 general elections, according to data released by anti-graft activists.

Leading the count of ex-convicts contesting House seats are six candidates from the Golkar Party, closely followed by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) with five nominees.

Both the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) have four candidates each, drawn from former graft convicts.

The roster of controversial candidates compiled by the non-governmental organization Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) includes three from the Democratic Party, two from both the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura) and the United Indonesia Party (Perindo), and one from the United Development Party (PPP).

Advertisement

Among these candidates are notable figures who previously held prominent public positions.

Susno Duadji, the former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency -- the second-most powerful position after the National Police chief -- stands among them. Susno, nominated by the PKB for next year’s elections, faced charges of embezzling security funds intended for the 2009 general elections while serving as the provincial police chief in West Java. He was sentenced to three and a half years in 2011.

Another candidate, former Maritime Affairs Minister Rokhmin Dahuri, was imprisoned for four and a half years starting from 2007 due to a corruption scandal within his ministry. Rokhmin, nominated by the PDI-P, is now seeking a House seat.

Nurdin Halid, the former Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), secured a nomination from the Golkar Party despite his previous incarceration related to a 2004 graft conviction linked to fraudulent rice import and cooking oil distribution.

The ICW issued a cautionary notice, indicating an additional 22 ex-graft convicts are aiming for seats in legislative councils at provincial and district levels.

While most graft convictions result in revocation of the convict’s right to hold any elected public office, this suspension typically applies for five years after completing the prison term.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
Business 1 hours ago

Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million

 Labor unions across Jakarta have previously demanded a 15 percent rise, proposing a provincial minimum wage of Rp 5.6 million.
27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats
News 3 hours ago

27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats

 Among these candidates are notable figures who previously held prominent public positions such as Susno Duadji and Nurdin Halid.
BNI's Credit Distribution for SOEs on Rise
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BNI's Credit Distribution for SOEs on Rise

 BNI reported that its credit distribution to SOEs had grown by Rp 6.3 trillion year-to-date as of September.
Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​

 Data shows that ASEAN has been enjoying strong economic ties with the rivalring US and China.
House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief
News 7 hours ago

House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief

 Indonesia initiated the practice of rotating military leadership among the three forces after the departure of the Soeharto era.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
1
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
2
Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter
3
Astra’s Bank Saqu Eyes Solopreneurs
4
University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 
5
3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED