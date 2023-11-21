27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats

Jakarta. At least 27 former corruption inmates have secured candidacy for House of Representatives members in the 2024 general elections, according to data released by anti-graft activists.

Leading the count of ex-convicts contesting House seats are six candidates from the Golkar Party, closely followed by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) with five nominees.

Both the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) have four candidates each, drawn from former graft convicts.

The roster of controversial candidates compiled by the non-governmental organization Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) includes three from the Democratic Party, two from both the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura) and the United Indonesia Party (Perindo), and one from the United Development Party (PPP).

Among these candidates are notable figures who previously held prominent public positions.

Susno Duadji, the former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency -- the second-most powerful position after the National Police chief -- stands among them. Susno, nominated by the PKB for next year’s elections, faced charges of embezzling security funds intended for the 2009 general elections while serving as the provincial police chief in West Java. He was sentenced to three and a half years in 2011.

Another candidate, former Maritime Affairs Minister Rokhmin Dahuri, was imprisoned for four and a half years starting from 2007 due to a corruption scandal within his ministry. Rokhmin, nominated by the PDI-P, is now seeking a House seat.

Nurdin Halid, the former Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), secured a nomination from the Golkar Party despite his previous incarceration related to a 2004 graft conviction linked to fraudulent rice import and cooking oil distribution.

The ICW issued a cautionary notice, indicating an additional 22 ex-graft convicts are aiming for seats in legislative councils at provincial and district levels.

While most graft convictions result in revocation of the convict’s right to hold any elected public office, this suspension typically applies for five years after completing the prison term.

