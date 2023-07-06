Thursday, July 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines

Associated Press
July 6, 2023 | 7:59 pm
SHARE
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, a police officer walks inside one of the offices they raided in Las Pinas, Philippines on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group via AP)
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, a police officer walks inside one of the offices they raided in Las Pinas, Philippines on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group via AP)

Manila. Philippine police backed by commandos staged a massive raid on Tuesday and said they rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups.

The number of human trafficking victims rescued from seven buildings in Las Pinas city in metropolitan Manila and the scale of the nighttime police raid were the largest so far this year and indicated how the Philippines has become a key base of operations for cybercrime syndicates.

Cybercrime scams have become a major issue in Asia with reports of people from the region and beyond being lured into taking jobs in countries like strife-torn Myanmar and Cambodia. However, many of these workers find themselves trapped in virtual slavery and forced to participate in scams targeting people over the internet.

In May, leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed in a summit in Indonesia to tighten border controls and law enforcement and broaden public education to fight criminal syndicates that traffic workers to other nations, where they are made to participate in online fraud.

Advertisement
Read More:
Police Claim Over 600 People Trafficking Suspects in Custody

Brig. Gen. Sydney Hernia, who heads the national Philippine police’s anti-cybercrime unit, said police armed with warrants raided and searched the buildings around midnight in Las Pinas and rescued 1,534 Filipinos and 1,190 foreigners from at least 17 countries, including 604 Chinese, 183 Vietnamese, 137 Indonesians, 134 Malaysians and 81 Thais. There were also a few people from Myanmar, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Nigeria and Taiwan.

It was not immediately clear how many suspected leaders of the syndicate were arrested.

Police raided another suspected cybercrime base at the Clark freeport in Mabalacat city in Pampanga province north of Manila in May where they took custody of nearly 1,400 Filipino and foreign workers who were allegedly forced to carry out cryptocurrency scams, police said.

Some of the workers told investigators that when they tried to quit they were forced to pay a hefty amount for unclear reasons or they feared they would be sold to other syndicates, police said, adding that workers were also forced to pay fines for perceived infractions at work.

Read More:
ASEAN’s Fight against Human Trafficking Continues

Workers were lured with high salary offers and ideal working conditions in Facebook advertisements but later found out the promises were a ruse, officials said.

Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud, who deals with political, legal and security issues, told reporters in May that Indonesia and other countries in the region have found it difficult to work with Myanmar on cybercrime and its victims.

He said ASEAN needs to make progress on a long-proposed regional extradition treaty that would help authorities prosecute offenders more rapidly and prevent a further escalation in cybercrime.
 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines
News 1 hours ago

2,700 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates In Philippines

 Police armed with warrants raided and searched the buildings around midnight in Las Pinas and rescued 1,534 Filipinos and 1,190 foreigners.
Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF
Business 2 hours ago

Australian Investors in Wait-and-See Mode for Nusantara: INDEF

 When investing in Indonesia, Australian investors will likely invest in the eastern part of the archipelago, according to INDEF.
Indonesian Air Force Receives 2nd Brand New Super Hercules Plane
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Air Force Receives 2nd Brand New Super Hercules Plane

 Indonesia has operated C-130s since the 1960s, using its Hercules fleet for critical national and regional missions.
Jokowi Proposes 4 Candidates for Key OJK Posts
Business 4 hours ago

Jokowi Proposes 4 Candidates for Key OJK Posts

 The president's nominees are Hasan Fawzi, Erwin Haryono, Agusman, and Adi Budiarso.
Amman Mineral Shares Oversubscribed by 13 Times during IPO
Business 5 hours ago

Amman Mineral Shares Oversubscribed by 13 Times during IPO

 During the three-day IPO, Amman raised Rp 10.73 trillion ($712.5 million) in fresh capital.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
1
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
2
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
3
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
4
Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Offers 3 Travel Classes
5
Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED