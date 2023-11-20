Monday, November 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 20, 2023 | 9:03 pm
SHARE
Medics prepare premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Medics prepare premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Jakarta. Indonesia has lost contact with three of its citizens who were volunteering at the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip following Israel’s attack on the medical center.

Israeli forces shelled the Indonesian hospital on Monday, killing at least a dozen people. The attack immediately outraged Indonesia, while also sparking worries after the Southeast Asian country could not get a hold of its citizens.

“We have lost communications with the 3 Indonesians who are volunteering at the Indonesian hospital,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press statement recorded from Beijing on Monday.

Indonesia has tried to reach the UNRWA to make sure its citizens were alright, but to no avail. UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, is struggling to communicate with its contacts at the hospital. Retno said she could not even get an answer from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Advertisement

All three volunteers are part of the humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). According to Retno, the government will keep in touch with MER-C.

“I will also keep in contact with various stakeholders to stay updated on the Indonesian hospital and the three Indonesians’ safety,” Retno said.

The Israeli forces’ artillery fire on the Indonesian Hospital on Monday killed at least 12 Palestinians. The war-torn enclave’s Health Ministry said that the situation was catastrophic at the hospital, where hundreds of people remained trapped. Israeli tanks are now surrounding the medical center, according to Al-Jazeera. 

Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported Monday that Gaza’s Health Ministry accused Israel of wanting to turn the Indonesian Hospital into a “mass grave”.

Almost two weeks ago, areas surrounding the Indonesian hospital were bombarded by the Israeli military. However, all three Indonesian volunteers were safe as they were in the basement when the bombardment occurred. The Israeli military not long ago accused the Indonesian hospital of sitting atop a network of militant Hamas tunnels. Indonesia immediately denied those claims.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Sends $2 Million worth of Humanitarian Supplies to Palestine
News 27 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends $2 Million worth of Humanitarian Supplies to Palestine

 The supplies mainly comprise medical equipment and medicines, organized by the Indonesia AID Foundation.
University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 

 The suspect admitted that she had made fraudulent assurances of procuring tickets for resellers who paid her Rp 5.1 billion.
3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​
News 2 hours ago

3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​

 Israeli forces shelled the Indonesian hospital on Monday, killing at least a dozen people.
Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter
News 4 hours ago

Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter

 The letter contains advice concerning the implementation of Islamic law within the governance system for future leaders. 
Astra’s Bank Saqu Eyes Solopreneurs
Business 7 hours ago

Astra’s Bank Saqu Eyes Solopreneurs

 As digital transformation grows, coupled with the emergence of e-commerce and social commerce, people are more likely to take side gigs.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
1
Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
2
Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
3
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
4
Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant
5
Indonesia Will Always Call for Gaza Ceasefire Everywhere We Go: Jokowi
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED