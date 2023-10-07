30 Cobra Babies and Mother Discovered Under Cement Floor at Tangerang House

Tangerang. Firefighters made a remarkable discovery on Saturday as they rescued 30 cobra babies and an adult female believed to be their mother from beneath the paved surface of a house porch in a village in Tangerang regency, Banten province.

The homeowner, known only as Rian, reported witnessing an adult cobra consuming a chick and then slithering into a crack in the cement floor of the porch in the morning.

Firefighters were summoned to rescue the highly venomous reptile, and as they began to remove the tiles, they uncovered "numerous eggshells and cobra babies hidden beneath the cement layer," recounted Rian.

Despite their small size, cobra babies are born with potent venom and display aggressive behavior. Thus, the firefighters exercised extra caution as they carefully collected each baby cobra and placed them in a bucket.

Firefighters remove tiles from a porch to rescue tens of baby cobras at a house in Tangerang regency, Banten, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)

The rescue operation in Sukatani village spanned approximately two hours, according to Ujat Sudrajat, the head of the Tangerang Disaster Mitigation Agency.

"They discovered an adult cobra and 30 baby cobras. The operation took a bit longer because they had to first remove the tiles, and they were also dealing with dangerous animals," Ujat said.

The baby cobras measure at least 35 centimeters, while the mother is approximately 2 meters in length, he added.

Following the rescue, the team thoroughly searched the area, but no additional snakes were found.

