30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors

Jakarta. The Immigration and Corrections Ministry has dismissed 30 immigration officials from their posts at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following allegations of illegal surcharges targeting Chinese visitors, Minister Agus Andrianto announced on Sunday.

The decision came in response to a formal complaint from the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, which highlighted widespread extortion practices at Indonesia’s busiest airport.

Agus said his ministry welcomes feedback and criticism to enhance public services.

“Without the information from the Chinese Embassy, we wouldn’t have been aware of this issue. Thanks to their report, we were able to take swift action to improve immigration services,” he stated.

He also warned immigration officers nationwide to uphold professionalism and integrity in their duties.

“This should serve as a reminder to all immigration personnel to perform their responsibilities with dedication and integrity,” Agus added.

A New Ministry and Reform Push

The Immigration and Corrections Ministry was established only after President Prabowo Subianto took office in October 2024. Previously, the immigration and correctional divisions were under the jurisdiction of the Justice Ministry.

Agus sees this incident as a turning point for broader reforms within his ministry.

“This is an opportunity to implement significant reforms because immigration serves as Indonesia’s frontline in engaging with international visitors,” he said.

In a letter dated January 21, the Chinese embassy provided a list of incidents dating back to last February, where Chinese visitors were allegedly asked to pay immigration officers before being allowed entry.

"Last year, with assistance from the Consular Directorate of the ministry, the Chinese Embassy coordinated closely with the immigration office at the airport and successfully resolved 44 extortion cases, recovering Rp 32,750,000 ($2,012) taken from more than 60 Chinese citizens," the embassy wrote.

The letter also proposed that Indonesian authorities install signs in Chinese, Indonesian, and English at immigration checkpoints, warning against tipping and extortion.

Additionally, it suggested extending the no-tipping policy to Chinese travel agencies to prevent them from encouraging travelers to pay illegal fees at Indonesian immigration posts.

