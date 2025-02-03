30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors

Djibril Muhammad
February 3, 2025 | 10:16 am
SHARE
Immigration and Corrections Minister Agus Andrianto. (B-Universe Photo/Agus Andrianto)
Immigration and Corrections Minister Agus Andrianto. (B-Universe Photo/Agus Andrianto)

Jakarta. The Immigration and Corrections Ministry has dismissed 30 immigration officials from their posts at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following allegations of illegal surcharges targeting Chinese visitors, Minister Agus Andrianto announced on Sunday.

The decision came in response to a formal complaint from the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, which highlighted widespread extortion practices at Indonesia’s busiest airport.

Agus said his ministry welcomes feedback and criticism to enhance public services.

“Without the information from the Chinese Embassy, we wouldn’t have been aware of this issue. Thanks to their report, we were able to take swift action to improve immigration services,” he stated.

He also warned immigration officers nationwide to uphold professionalism and integrity in their duties.

“This should serve as a reminder to all immigration personnel to perform their responsibilities with dedication and integrity,” Agus added.

A New Ministry and Reform Push
The Immigration and Corrections Ministry was established only after President Prabowo Subianto took office in October 2024. Previously, the immigration and correctional divisions were under the jurisdiction of the Justice Ministry.

Agus sees this incident as a turning point for broader reforms within his ministry.

“This is an opportunity to implement significant reforms because immigration serves as Indonesia’s frontline in engaging with international visitors,” he said.

In a letter dated January 21, the Chinese embassy provided a list of incidents dating back to last February, where Chinese visitors were allegedly asked to pay immigration officers before being allowed entry.

"Last year, with assistance from the Consular Directorate of the ministry, the Chinese Embassy coordinated closely with the immigration office at the airport and successfully resolved 44 extortion cases, recovering Rp 32,750,000 ($2,012) taken from more than 60 Chinese citizens," the embassy wrote.

The letter also proposed that Indonesian authorities install signs in Chinese, Indonesian, and English at immigration checkpoints, warning against tipping and extortion.

Additionally, it suggested extending the no-tipping policy to Chinese travel agencies to prevent them from encouraging travelers to pay illegal fees at Indonesian immigration posts.

Tags:
#Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January
Business 23 minutes ago

Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January

 This deflation occurred despite price increases in certain commodities, such as chili, and inflationary pressures on food and beverages.
Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta
News 57 minutes ago

Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta

 President Prabowo Subianto finally makes a surprise free school meal inspection about a month after the program's launch.
Minister Bahlil Denies 3-Kg LPG Shortage, Blames New Distribution Scheme for Disruptions
Business 1 hours ago

Minister Bahlil Denies 3-Kg LPG Shortage, Blames New Distribution Scheme for Disruptions

 As of February 1, the government has restricted the sale of 3-kg LPG canisters to authorized distributors.
Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Sector Posts $32.3 Billion in Investment
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Sector Posts $32.3 Billion in Investment

 This marks an 8 percent growth compared to the $29.9 billion investments that the sector collected in 2023, government data shows.
Pegadaian Records Rp 5.85 Trillion in Profit in 2024
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Records Rp 5.85 Trillion in Profit in 2024

 Pegadaian’s assets also grew by 24.2 percent from Rp 82.59 trillion in 2023 to Rp 102.62 trillion the following year.
News Index

Most Popular

Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
1
Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
2
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
3
Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme
4
Russian National Released After Being Cleared of Involvement in Kidnapping of Ukrainian in Bali
5
Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED