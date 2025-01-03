31 Jakarta Police Officers Dismissed for Various Offenses

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police dishonorably discharged 31 officers in December 2024 for committing serious disciplinary violations, including desertion and drug-related offenses, a spokesman said on Friday.

The dismissals were announced amid an ongoing ethics tribunal involving at least 18 officers accused of extorting Malaysian citizens during a recent music concert in Jakarta.

"Throughout December 2024, 31 service members were dishonorably discharged," Jakarta Police spokesman Chief Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi said. The dismissed personnel include five officers from the Jakarta Police headquarters, while the remainder served in municipal and district police units across the city.

According to Ade, 15 officers were dismissed for desertion, eight for drug-related offenses, one for embezzlement, four for adultery, two for illegal marriage, and one for LGBT activities. He did not provide additional details about the individual cases.

Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto stressed that these dismissals should serve as a deterrent to other officers. "The dishonorable dismissals of 31 service members should remind all officers to uphold the integrity and accountability of the police force. It also serves as a stern warning to prevent similar violations in the future," Karyoto said in a statement.

On December 31, an ethics tribunal found two officers guilty of extorting concertgoers, primarily Malaysian citizens, at the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) electronic music festival. Both officers were dishonorably discharged, although they retain the right to appeal the decision.

