31 Suspects Arrested for Operating Online Gambling Sites

Stefani Wijaya
August 31, 2023 | 9:30 am
The police arrests 31 individuals suspected of running online gambling sites in Bali. (B1 Photo/Stefani Wijaya)
Jakarta. The police recently arrested 31 people for allegedly running online gambling sites in Bali.

"They were operating gambling sites such as Hotel Slot 88, Cuan 88, Jaya Slot 28, Oscar 28, Sera 77," Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, a director at the police’s criminal investigation department, told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to Vivid, the police had received a tipoff of gambling site operations. They then raided the operation headquarters in Hawai Bali Visa in South Denpasar, Bali, on Friday at 2.30 a.m. local time. Their place of stay, namely Bali's Marina Suite, got busted shortly after.

The 31 suspects all had different jobs. Some were the team leaders, while the others were the telemarketers and admins. They were also running different gambling sites. Nine were in charge of Online Jaya Slot 28, while six others were handling Autocuan 88.

"We have 6 people suspected of operating Hotel Slot 88. The person with the initials CD worked as the admin and telemarketing leader. AS, H, and AF were the telemarketers. Suspect ASN worked as both a telemarketer and a janitor," Vivid said.

Four of the caught individuals were running Oskar 28, while five others were responsible for Sera 77.

The police confiscated 240 computers and laptops as evidence. The cops also seized 58 accounts from different banks. 

The police will charge telemarketers under the information technology law and the Indonesian criminal code. The same goes for telemarketing leaders, except with the addition of money laundering charges.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
