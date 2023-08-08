Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows

Zsazya Senorita
August 8, 2023 | 12:38 pm
SHARE
Two men walk inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (Uthan Rachim)
Two men walk inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (Uthan Rachim)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has seen a surge of interest from companies seeking initial public offerings (IPOs), with 35 firms currently in line for listing. This follows the successful listing of 53 companies on the exchange since the beginning of the year.

"We currently have 35 companies in the IPO queue. In fact, this week alone, nine new companies are set to be listed," said I Gede Nyoman Yetna, IDX's Director for Company Assessment.

Among the applicants, ten companies boast assets exceeding Rp 250 billion each, showcasing the diverse economic landscape of sectors such as healthcare, real estate, financial services, infrastructure, and technology.

The present influx of both new members and IPO applicants has already set a new record for IDX, underlining the growing attraction of the exchange for businesses seeking capital and exposure, he said.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Securities
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows
News 4 hours ago

35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows

 The present influx of both new members and IPO applicants has already set a new record for IDX.
China's Exports Sink 14.5% YoY in July
Business 5 hours ago

China's Exports Sink 14.5% YoY in July

 Exports fell to $281.8 billion as the decline widened from June’s 12.4 percent fall, customs data showed Tuesday.
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
News 6 hours ago

ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger

 The 10-member grouping to this day still sticks to the five-point peace plan which called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar.
TNI Commander Orders Investigation of Soldier Who Demanded Release of Criminal Suspect
News 7 hours ago

TNI Commander Orders Investigation of Soldier Who Demanded Release of Criminal Suspect

 Yudo acknowledged that Major Dedi's attempt to intervene in an ongoing criminal investigation at a police station was "unethical."
UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs
News 17 hours ago

UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs

 Home Office Minister Sarah Dines said people arriving in the U.K. via unauthorized means “can’t expect to stay in a four-star hotel”.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
1
Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
2
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
5
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED