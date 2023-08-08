35 Companies Await Listing on IDX as IPO Interest Grows

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has seen a surge of interest from companies seeking initial public offerings (IPOs), with 35 firms currently in line for listing. This follows the successful listing of 53 companies on the exchange since the beginning of the year.

"We currently have 35 companies in the IPO queue. In fact, this week alone, nine new companies are set to be listed," said I Gede Nyoman Yetna, IDX's Director for Company Assessment.

Among the applicants, ten companies boast assets exceeding Rp 250 billion each, showcasing the diverse economic landscape of sectors such as healthcare, real estate, financial services, infrastructure, and technology.

The present influx of both new members and IPO applicants has already set a new record for IDX, underlining the growing attraction of the exchange for businesses seeking capital and exposure, he said.

Advertisement

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: