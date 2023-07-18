Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal

The Jakarta Globe
July 17, 2023 | 10:34 pm
SHARE
Rear Admiral (ret.) Agus Purwoto, left, and Anthony Van Der Heyden await the sentencing hearing at the Central Jakarta District Court, Monday, July 17, 2023. They are indicted in a corruption scandal in the Defense Ministry related to the lease of a satellite for the 123 degrees east orbital position. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Rear Admiral (ret.) Agus Purwoto, left, and Anthony Van Der Heyden await the sentencing hearing at the Central Jakarta District Court, Monday, July 17, 2023. They are indicted in a corruption scandal in the Defense Ministry related to the lease of a satellite for the 123 degrees east orbital position. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. A Jakarta court on Monday sentenced four individuals, including a US citizen, to 12 years in prison each for their role in a graft scandal centering around the lease of a satellite by the Indonesian Defense Ministry to fill a vacant orbital spectrum.

The defendants include three executives of ICT service provider company Dini Nusa Kusuma (DNK) and a retired Navy officer who worked at the Defense Ministry during the time of the scandal.

The American citizen, Thomas Anthony Van Der Heyden, who serves as a senior advisor in DNK, was the last to be convicted in separate sentencing hearings at the Central Jakarta District Court.

Earlier on the same day, a joint panel of civilian and military judges found DNK Chief Commissioner Arifin Wiguna, DNK Chief Executive Officer Surya Cipta Witoelar, and former Defense Ministry Director General Rear Admiral (ret.) Agus Purwoto guilty of corruption in the same case.

Advertisement

As part of the verdict, the court ordered the four defendants to return the stolen money, amounting to Rp 153 billion ($10.2 million) for Agus and Rp 100 billion for each of the other three. Failure to repay the amount would result in an additional three years added to their prison sentences.

All the defendants were found guilty of "committing corruption collectively as mentioned in the primary indictment," the court announced.

The graft scandal was triggered after Indonesia lost control of the 123 degrees east orbital slot when the Garuda-1 satellite was deorbited in 2015. To prevent the permanent loss of the L-band spectrum rights at the 123E orbital slot, the Indonesian Defense Ministry leased the Artemis satellite from British satellite operator Avanti Communications in 2016.

However, the ministry failed to pay the outstanding lease, and in June 2018, a UK arbitration tribunal ordered the ministry to repay Avanti $20 million.

Investigations by Indonesian prosecutors revealed that the defense ministry official unlawfully signed the satellite lease agreement with Avanti, with the involvement of Dini Nusa Kusuma executives as brokers.

The scandal resulted in a financial loss of Rp 453 billion ($30.2 million) to the state, according to court documents.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Crimean Bridge Struck Again
News 4 hours ago

Crimean Bridge Struck Again

 Russian authorities said the attack didn't affect the bridge's piers but damaged the deck on one of two road links.
4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
News 5 hours ago

4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal

 Prosecutors claimed that the state loses $30 million due to the lease of Artemis satellite to fill the orbital spot vacated by Garuda-1.
Tommy Soeharto’s Humpuss Maritim to Hold IPO
Business 10 hours ago

Tommy Soeharto’s Humpuss Maritim to Hold IPO

 The offered price is put at Rp 100 per share as the company seeks a fresh capital of Rp 270.7 billion ($18 million).
Indonesia Books Trade Surplus for 38 Months in a Row
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Books Trade Surplus for 38 Months in a Row

 Indonesia posted a $3.45 billion trade surplus in June as Indonesia shipped in less raw materials from overseas, according to BPS.
Jokowi Urges Swift Resumption of Internet Project after Appointing New Minister
Tech 13 hours ago

Jokowi Urges Swift Resumption of Internet Project after Appointing New Minister

 Budi Arie Setiadi, a loyalist and prominent figure in the pro-Jokowi group or Projo, was appointed as the new IT minister.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Cabinet Shake-Up Introduces New Communication Minister, Deputies
1
Cabinet Shake-Up Introduces New Communication Minister, Deputies
2
PTPP, Adhi Karya Win $540M Railway Project in Philippines
3
Biking Event in Gili Iyang Lets You Breathe One of World's Cleanest Airs
4
9 Bodies Pulled from Flooded Road Tunnel in South Korea 
5
Jokowi Urges Swift Resumption of Internet Project after Appointing New Minister
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED