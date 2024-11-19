41 Bills Set for 2025 Legislative Priority List, Key Anti-Corruption Bill Omitted

Jakarta. The House of Representatives (DPR) and the government on Tuesday have agreed to include 41 draft bills and revisions in the 2025 Priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas).

Among the bills included in the list are the Domestic Workers Protection Bill, the Tax Amnesty Bill, the Textile Industry Bill, the Cybersecurity Bill, and the Modern Retail Market Regulation Bill. Additionally, a revision of the Labor Law to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling is also on the agenda.

Notably absent from the 2025 Prolegnas is the Asset Forfeiture Bill, considered a critical tool in the fight against corruption.

Setyo Budiyanto, a candidate for the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), described the Asset Forfeiture Bill as a groundbreaking legal innovation.

"I believe this bill represents a legal revolution, one that should be pursued immediately," Setyo said during his fit-and-proper test at the DPR building in Senayan on Monday.

According to an anti-corruption advocate from Airlangga University, Hardjuno Wiwoho, the Asset Forfeiture Bill could accelerate the recovery of state losses from corruption, which amount to hundreds of trillions of rupiah. According to data from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the state has only been able to recover a fraction of its losses through criminal proceedings.

"This bill would enable the state to take more decisive and efficient action in reclaiming corrupt assets, directly strengthening public finances for the benefit of society," Hardjuno said.

He pointed to examples from developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, where Non-Conviction Based Asset Forfeiture (NCB) has been effectively used to seize assets suspected of being connected to crimes without requiring a criminal conviction.

"In the US, the government can seize assets suspected of being proceeds of criminal activity through the Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Act, allowing civil forfeitures in cases where criminal evidence is hard to obtain. Similarly, in the UK, the government can confiscate properties linked to organized crime through comparable mechanisms, which are particularly useful in cases involving indirect evidence or uncooperative witnesses," he said recently.

Hardjuno urged Indonesia to adopt lessons from these countries, where civil-based asset forfeiture mechanisms have proven highly effective in combating corruption and complex financial crimes.

"If the DPR fully understands the benefits of this bill, they should take a more progressive and bold stance by including the Asset Forfeiture Bill in the Prolegnas. With supportive regulations, the state could recover misappropriated public wealth, even in intricate cases like the discovery of Rp 1 trillion in cash at the residence of a former Supreme Court official," Hardjuno concluded.

Here is the list of 41 bills included in the 2025 National Legislative Program (Prolegnas) Priority:

Proposals from DPR Commissions

Bill on the Third Amendment to Law No. 32 of 2002 on Broadcasting (Commission I) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 29 of 2023 on State Civil Apparatus (Commission II) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 8 of 1981 on Criminal Procedure Law (Commission III) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 18 of 2012 on Food Bill on the Second Amendment to Law No. 41 of 1999 on Forestry Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 22 of 2009 on Traffic and Road Transportation (Commission V) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 8 of 1999 on Consumer Protection (Commission VI) Bill on the Third Amendment to Law No. 5 of 1999 on Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Business Competition (Commission VI) Bill on the Third Amendment to Law No. 10 of 2009 on Tourism (Commission VII, carry-over) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 8 of 2019 on Hajj and Umrah Management (Commission VIII) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 34 of 2014 on Hajj Financial Management (Commission VIII) Bill on the Third Amendment to Law No. 13 of 2003 on Labor (Commission IX) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 20 of 2003 on the National Education System (Commission X) Bill on Tax Amnesty (Commission XI) Bill on New and Renewable Energy (Commission XII, carry-over) Bill on the Second Amendment to Law No. 13 of 2006 on Witness and Victim Protection (Commission XIII)

Proposals from the Legislative Body (Baleg)

Bill on the Second Amendment to Law No. 16 of 2004 on the Attorney General’s Office Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 23 of 2019 on National Resource Management for State Defense (Komcad) Bill on Strategic Commodities Bill on Textiles Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 18 of 2017 on the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Bill on the Protection of Domestic Workers (PPRT) Bill on the Regulation of Modern Retail Markets Bill on the Agency for Pancasila Ideology Education (BPIP) Bill on the Fourth Amendment to Law No. 1 of 2015 on Regional Elections (carry-over) Bill on the Second Amendment to Law No. 7 of 2017 on General Elections Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 16 of 1997 on Statistics Bill on the Third Amendment to Law No. 3 of 2014 on Industry

Individual Proposals

Bill on Climate Change Management (DPR and DPD proposal) Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 28 of 2014 on Copyrights (proposed by Melly Goeslaw, Gerindra Faction) Bill on Indigenous Peoples (DPR and DPD proposal) Bill on the Fourth Amendment to Law No. 23 of 2014 on Regional Government (proposed by PDIP, PKB factions, and DPD)

Proposals from the Government

Bill on Civil Procedure Law (carry-over) Bill on Narcotics and Psychotropics Bill on Industrial Design Bill on International Civil Law Bill on Airspace Management (carry-over) Bill on Public Procurement of Goods and Services Bill on Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill on the Amendment to Law No. 10 of 1997 on Nuclear Energy Bill on Archipelagic Regions (proposed by DPD)

