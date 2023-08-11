Friday, August 11, 2023
43rd ASEAN Summit to Bring Together 27 World Leaders, Global Bodies

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 11, 2023 | 4:29 pm
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo walks to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Aug. 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo walks to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Aug. 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. ASEAN chair Indonesia said Friday that the country had invited 27 world leaders and international body executive directors to the upcoming summit in Jakarta. 

Indonesia is set to host the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 5-7. 

The three-day talks will not only bring together the leaders of the ASEAN member states, but also its external partners. With the military junta still showing no willingness to implement the five-point peace plan, ASEAN only allows Myanmar to send a non-political representative to the talks. Global financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also get an invite to the dialogue. 

“We are expecting the attendance of the leaders of 27 countries and international organizations at the upcoming summit. Canadian Prime Minister [Justin Trudeau] is expected to join the summit,” Sidharto Suryodipuro, the director-general for ASEAN Cooperation at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told a virtual presser on Friday.

Although the official invitations have made their way to the invitees, Jakarta still cannot announce which of the world leaders had confirmed their attendance. Sidharto added: “It is still an ongoing process, but we continue to talk with the respective diplomatic missions of all [invited] countries. We will likely receive their official responses [to the invite] in the near future.”

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will lead 12 meetings throughout the three-day forum, including the 18th East Asia Summit. As well as the group’s talks with their dialogue partners, among others, the US and India.

The 43rd ASEAN Summit will also see the handover of the regional grouping’s chairmanship to Laos.

According to Sidharto, the summit’s outcomes would be the results of what ASEAN members had been negotiating for since Indonesia kicked off its chairmanship early this year.

“The negotiations for the outcome documents are still in progress to this day,” Sidharto said.

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
