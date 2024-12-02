4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bandung Regency, No Casualties Reported

Bandung. A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Bandung Regency, West Java, on Monday at 7:40 p.m. local time. The earthquake's epicenter was located in the sea, at a depth of 21 kilometers.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located at coordinates 8.11°S, 107.10°E, approximately 129 kilometers southwest of Bandung Regency.

The BMKG also reported that the tremor was felt in several areas around Bandung Regency, including Bungbulang, Cisompet, Cijulang, Sindangbarang, Babadan, Bayongbong, and Cikajang. The agency reported that the intensity of the shaking ranged from III on the MMI scale in most areas to II in others.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

