47 Local Leaders Skip Presidential Retreat Amid Megawati’s Boycott Call

Magelang. At least 47 local leaders were absent on the first day of a retreat program with President Prabowo Subianto in Magelang on Friday, following a boycott call from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri instructed governors, mayors, and regents affiliated with the party to forgo the retreat after the arrest of the party’s secretary-general, Hasto Kristiyanto, on corruption charges a day earlier. PDI-P has alleged that the charges against Hasto were politically motivated.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya said that six of the absentees cited medical reasons or family matters for skipping the week-long event at the Military Academy. However, he did not confirm whether the remaining absent leaders were all PDI-P politicians.

“In total, 47 local leaders have yet to arrive, and we are still verifying their reasons for absence,” Bima told reporters at the retreat venue.

Several elected PDI-P politicians, including Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, and Semarang Mayor Agustina Wuliajeng, were among those not present. However, Bima could not confirm whether they would miss the entire event.

“If they are unable to attend, they can send representatives because this gathering is crucial for synchronizing policies between the central and regional governments,” Bima said.

The opening day of the retreat saw 448 local leaders in attendance, including 19 who required special accommodations due to medical conditions, he added.

Some PDI-P Leaders Defy Boycott

Despite Megawati’s call for a boycott, some PDI-P-affiliated leaders chose to attend the retreat.

Lebak Regent Hasbi Jayabaya arrived in Magelang to participate in the program, arguing that skipping the state-funded event without a valid reason would be wasteful.

“This is an official event held in the national interest, so the regent decided to attend despite the party’s stance,” Hasbi’s spokesman, Agus Wisas, said in Lebak, Banten province. “Had the party issued its instruction sooner, there would have been more time to discuss it.”

Similarly, West Kalimantan Governor Ria Norsan, who ran with PDI-P’s endorsement, also chose to join the retreat.

Ria clarified that she is not a PDI-P member, meaning the boycott call does not apply to her.

“I believe this retreat has a positive purpose -- aligning regional leaders with the central government’s policies for more effective governance,” Ria said.

She further explained that while she was nominated by PDI-P, Hanura (People’s Conscience Party), and PPP (United Development Party), she is actually a member of the Golkar Party.

“Golkar didn’t give me the ticket in the election, so I ran as an independent candidate representing multiple parties,” she added.

