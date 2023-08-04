Friday, August 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

5 Ancol Security Guards Named Suspects over Visitor’s Death

BeritaSatu
August 3, 2023 | 10:45 pm
SHARE
FILE - Visitors walk in front of a wall dinosaur sculpture at the Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta. (JG Photo)
FILE - Visitors walk in front of a wall dinosaur sculpture at the Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. Five security guards employed at Jakarta's Ancol amusement park have been named as suspects in the alleged assault of a visitor, resulting in his death, police said on Thursday. 

The victim, identified as Hasanudin, 42, was reportedly taken to a security post on July 29 over a theft allegation, where he was subjected to torture by a group of at least five security guards in the backyard. 

Four suspects have been arrested, while another remains at large.

“The motive behind the assault was to force a confession from the victim regarding the alleged crime,” said Comr. Binsar Hatorangan Sianturi, Chief of the Pademangan District Police in North Jakarta.

Advertisement

However, police investigations have revealed no evidence of theft by Hasanudin.

The victim suffered a fatal blow to the head, and police seized items such as bamboo sticks, wires, and broomsticks from the scene. 

It was reported that, when the victim became motionless, the attackers attempted to remove him from the area in a car with the intention of releasing him. Binsar added that there was information suggesting the victim was possibly dying at that point.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.
 

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

5 Ancol Security Guards Named Suspects over Visitor’s Death
News 2 hours ago

5 Ancol Security Guards Named Suspects over Visitor’s Death

 The victim was subjected to torture by a group of at least five security guards over a theft allegation, resulting in his death. 
Pelni Says Net Profit in 1st Half of 2023 Reaches 60% of Full-Year Target
Business 6 hours ago

Pelni Says Net Profit in 1st Half of 2023 Reaches 60% of Full-Year Target

 Pelni achieved the transport of 2.6 million passengers during the first half, indicating a substantial surge of 137 percent year-on-year.
Foreigners Only Need Passport to Buy House in Indonesia: Gov’t
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Foreigners Only Need Passport to Buy House in Indonesia: Gov’t

 Indonesia has rolled out a series of regulations aimed to make it easier for foreigners to purchase houses in the archipelagic country.
Police Arrest Two Suspected Militants Sought for Bandung Bombing
News 7 hours ago

Police Arrest Two Suspected Militants Sought for Bandung Bombing

 The two men allegedly took part in the December 7 suicide bombing at Astana Anyar Police Station that killed an officer.
Police Hand Child Molestation Case against Mario Dandy to Prosecutors
News 11 hours ago

Police Hand Child Molestation Case against Mario Dandy to Prosecutors

 Mario, 20, is accused of molesting his underage girlfriend, identified by initials AG, 15, and could face 15 years in prison.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Cinema XXI Gets Listed on IDX after Raising Rp 2T from IPO
1
Cinema XXI Gets Listed on IDX after Raising Rp 2T from IPO
2
Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun Allegedly Launders Money in Garuda, Pos Indonesia
3
Foreigners Only Need Passport to Buy House in Indonesia: Gov’t
4
Indonesia Wants EFTA to Recognize ISPO Palm Oil Certification
5
KPK Prepares New Charges after Supreme Court Justice Acquitted of Corruption
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED