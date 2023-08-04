5 Ancol Security Guards Named Suspects over Visitor’s Death

Jakarta. Five security guards employed at Jakarta's Ancol amusement park have been named as suspects in the alleged assault of a visitor, resulting in his death, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Hasanudin, 42, was reportedly taken to a security post on July 29 over a theft allegation, where he was subjected to torture by a group of at least five security guards in the backyard.

Four suspects have been arrested, while another remains at large.

“The motive behind the assault was to force a confession from the victim regarding the alleged crime,” said Comr. Binsar Hatorangan Sianturi, Chief of the Pademangan District Police in North Jakarta.

Advertisement

However, police investigations have revealed no evidence of theft by Hasanudin.

The victim suffered a fatal blow to the head, and police seized items such as bamboo sticks, wires, and broomsticks from the scene.

It was reported that, when the victim became motionless, the attackers attempted to remove him from the area in a car with the intention of releasing him. Binsar added that there was information suggesting the victim was possibly dying at that point.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: