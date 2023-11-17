Friday, November 17, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

5 European Nations, Canada Seek to Join Genocide Case against Myanmar at Top UN Court

Associated Press
November 17, 2023 | 2:47 am
SHARE
The seat reserved for the head of the delegation of Myanmar is left empty during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Pool)
The seat reserved for the head of the delegation of Myanmar is left empty during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Pool)

The Hague, Netherlands. Five European countries and Canada are seeking to join a case brought by Gambia at the United Nations' highest court that accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The International Court of Justice said Thursday that Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK had joined with Canada in filing a “declaration of intervention in the case.” The Maldives filed a separate declaration.

Under the court's rules, the declarations mean those countries will be able to make legal arguments in the case brought in 2019 following international outrage at the treatment of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority. Hundreds of thousands fled to neighboring Bangladesh amid a brutal crackdown by Myanmar forces.

Gambia argued that it and Myanmar are both parties to the 1948 convention outlawing genocide and that all signatories have a duty to ensure it is enforced. It asked the court to declare Myanmar in breach of the convention.

Advertisement

The court has already ruled it has jurisdiction, though hearings in the case have not been scheduled.

Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in 2017 in the aftermath of an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighboring Bangladesh. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of Rohingya homes.

Myanmar tried unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out, arguing the world court can only hear disputes between nations and that Gambia was acting on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The judges also dismissed Myanmar’s claim that Gambia could not file the case as it was not directly linked to the events in Myanmar and that a legal dispute did not exist between the two countries before the case was filed.

The International Court of Justice rules on disputes between states. It is not linked to the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, which holds individuals accountable for atrocities. Prosecutors at the ICC are investigating crimes committed against the Rohingya.

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

District Chief Prosecutor Arrested for Alleged Extortion of Businessmen
News 2 hours ago

District Chief Prosecutor Arrested for Alleged Extortion of Businessmen

 He is accused of extorting a sum of at least Rp 475 million ($30,600) from two businessmen by threatening them with corruption charges.
5 European Nations, Canada Seek to Join Genocide Case against Myanmar at Top UN Court
News 3 hours ago

5 European Nations, Canada Seek to Join Genocide Case against Myanmar at Top UN Court

 The case was brought in 2019 following international outrage at the treatment of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority.
Indonesia-US New Ties on Semiconductor is So-So Compared to Vietnam: Expert
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia-US New Ties on Semiconductor is So-So Compared to Vietnam: Expert

 Initiatives related to semiconductor under the upgraded US-Indonesia ties are not as concrete as Vietnam's, according to CSIS.
IDX Teams up with B-Universe as It Targets to Net 2 Million New Investors
Business 6 hours ago

IDX Teams up with B-Universe as It Targets to Net 2 Million New Investors

 The collaboration is expected to facilitate both sides in the exchanges of expertise and strengths for a mutually beneficial relationship.
Disgraced State Auditor Returns $2 Million in Stolen Money to AGO
News 7 hours ago

Disgraced State Auditor Returns $2 Million in Stolen Money to AGO

 The payment aimed to get favorable audit results on the fraudulent internet infrastructure project.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
1
Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
2
Enthusiasm Soars High for Coldplay Concert in Jakarta
3
Whoever Wins Election, China-Indonesia Economic Ties to Remain Solid: Envoy
4
ASEAN Defense Chiefs Call for Fighting In Gaza to Cease 
5
Trade Balance Sees $3.4B Surplus in October
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED