5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons

Associated Press, Salman Mardira
December 15, 2024 | 4:22 pm
SHARE
FILE - Australian Matthew Norman, left, a member of the Bali Nine group and serving life sentences for drug smuggling, talks with Indonesian representative council at Kerobokan prison in Bali, Indonesia Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)
FILE - Australian Matthew Norman, left, a member of the Bali Nine group and serving life sentences for drug smuggling, talks with Indonesian representative council at Kerobokan prison in Bali, Indonesia Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)

Melbourne. Five Australians who had spent almost 20 years in Indonesian prisons for heroin trafficking returned to Australia on Sunday under a deal struck between the two governments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The governments confirmed weeks ago that negotiations were underway for Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj to be returned to Australia. Their return on Sunday was shrouded in secrecy.

There was uncertainty about whether they could potentially serve out their life sentences in Australian prisons. However, Albanese confirmed in a statement Sunday the men returned to Australia as free citizens.

He also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the men’s release.

Advertisement

“Australia respects Indonesia’s sovereignty and legal processes and we appreciate Indonesia’s compassionate consideration of this matter," Albanese said.

The five were among a gang of nine Australian smugglers arrested in the Indonesian tourist island of Bali in 2005 as they attempted to fly with heroin strapped to their bodies to Australia.

Two convicted ringleaders of the Bali Nine, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by a firing squad in 2015, causing a diplomatic furor between neighbors Indonesia and Australia. One of the drug smugglers, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of cancer in prison in 2018, while Renae Lawrence, the only woman in the group, was released and returned to Australia the same year.

Indonesian Chief Legal Affairs Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said in Jakarta the transfer of the five convicts doesn’t mean that the Indonesian government has pardoned them.

"We transferred them to Australia as convicts and the Indonesian government has never pardoned them in any way," Yusril said.

The five inmates are now banned from reentering Indonesia, he added.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
News 58 minutes ago

5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons

 Two convicted ringleaders of the Bali Nine, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by a firing squad in 2015.
Why Recent Local Leaders’ Elections Saw Very Low Turnout
Opinion 2 hours ago

Why Recent Local Leaders’ Elections Saw Very Low Turnout

 Frequent elections can lead to voter fatigue, while a high number of candidates can confuse or dissuade voters.
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung to Form Transition Team
News 12 hours ago

Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung to Form Transition Team

 Pramono’s win is all but confirmed as his opponents have conceded defeat and opted not to file disputes with the Constitutional Court.
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
News 14 hours ago

5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List

 Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, has an annual Hajj quota of around 200,000 pilgrims.
South Korea’s Parliament Votes to Impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over His Martial Law Order
News 14 hours ago

South Korea’s Parliament Votes to Impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over His Martial Law Order

 In a fiery speech on Thursday, Yoon rejected the rebellion charges, calling his martial law introduction an act of governance.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
1
Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos
2
Prabowo Advocates for Departure from ‘Costly’ Local Leader Elections
3
Bali Records 15 Foreign Tourist Deaths in 2024 Due to Landslide and Accidents
4
Indonesia to Unveil New Economic Policy Package, Including VAT Overhaul, on Monday
5
Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion after Beating Ding Liren
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED