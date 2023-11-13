Monday, November 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

5 US Service Members Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

November 13, 2023 | 10:00 am
SHARE
FILE - The logo of the headquarters of the US European Command (US EUCOM) is seen in the Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, Dec. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, file)
FILE - The logo of the headquarters of the US European Command (US EUCOM) is seen in the Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, Dec. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, file)

Berlin. Five US service members were killed when a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, US officials said Sunday.

The military's European Command said all five crew members on board were killed when the aircraft went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”

The military first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby US military aircraft and ships.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that “we mourn the tragic loss of five US service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning."

Advertisement

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” he said.

European Command said that out of respect for the families of the service members and in line with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the crew members are being withheld for 24 hours until the families of those killed have been notified.

It wasn’t immediately clear which military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court
News 3 hours ago

Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court

 It was her first public remarks since the controversial ruling was issued on October 19. 
Hibank Promotes MSMEs with #everydayhiro Campaign
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Hibank Promotes MSMEs with #everydayhiro Campaign

 The launch of this campaign also coincided with the National Heroes Day.
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
News 7 hours ago

Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​

 Jokowi did not give details on Abbas’ message, although it is likely to be related to the US's stance amidst the worsening Gaza situation.
5 US Service Members Killed in Military Helicopter Crash
News 8 hours ago

5 US Service Members Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

 The aircraft went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”
Blitar Holds Morning Exercises on National Health Day
Special Updates 19 hours ago

Blitar Holds Morning Exercises on National Health Day

 Biltar government intends to motivate people into embracig a healthier lifestyle.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Indonesian Family Finally Leaves Gaza After Tough Evacuation Process
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED